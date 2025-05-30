An image of ESPN NHL analyst P.K. Subban using VR tech for on-ice breakdowns. (ESPN.)

The sports broadcasting world has seen plenty of talk about innovation over the years. Some new technologies have become widely accepted, like the first-down line in football and Hawk-Eye tracking in tennis and hockey. Others, like Fox’s NHL glow puck, fizzled out quickly.

One of the latest innovations is the use of virtual reality (VR) to have studio analysts break down highlights. For example, on ESPN’s coverage of Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, analyst P.K. Subban used a VR headset to explain a key Connor McDavid goal:

P.K. Subban uses VR on ESPN to break down the Connor McDavid goal in Game 5. 🏒🎮🕹️📺🎙️ #NHL https://t.co/NZ0O9eII9a pic.twitter.com/7mtQGdwk2o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2025

ESPN previously did this on their coverage of Game 5 of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Final on Wednesday, putting analyst Tim Legler on the (virtual) floor for a breakdown.

This technology is similar to what ESPN has used in animated broadcasts, such as the NFL with The Simpsons or the NHL with Big City Greens, or the NBA with Dunk The Halls, where announcers are inserted into animated environments. But, rather than converting the players into animated figures, they look more like standard video-game representations here.

The main new feature is that analysts like Subban can view the play from different ice- or court-level perspectives, helping them explain the action as if they were right there on the floor or rink.

ESPN announced this VR initiative on Thursday. It combines Hawk-Eye’s limb-tracking data with Beyond Sports’ avatar technology. Analysts wear Meta Quest Pro headsets to enter these immersive environments. ESPN’s Andrea DiCristoforo said this will be used for both NHL and NBA playoff coverage.

“Once we saw what Beyond Sports could do with tracking data, we realized we could show the action from any angle and immerse our analysts directly in the environment — something we felt would create a unique and engaging experience for fans,” said Phil Orlins, VP, Production. …“I feel like this tech was made for guys like me who really want to teach the game,” said NBA commentator Tim Legler. “It lets me show viewers what players are actually processing in real time, which gives you a deeper understanding of their decision-making. Hopefully, it helps fans notice things the next time they watch a game — stuff they might’ve missed or not fully understood before. “It changes the perspective from being in studio to actually being on the ice, which allows me to break down the play a lot more accurately…,” added NHL analyst P.K. Subban. ”Standing on the ice, you have a better understanding of spacing where the puck is in angles, so it really gives us a big advantage.” …“As real-time data becomes faster and more precise, and as avatar realism continues to evolve — much like the progression of video game graphics — we’re unlocking the ability to put fans and analysts directly into the game environment,” said Orlins. “Over time, these experiences will only get more immersive and lifelike, making this kind of virtual, data-driven storytelling an increasingly important and common part of how fans engage with live sports.”

It’s notable that ESPN is experimenting with this technology not just in animated broadcasts but also in standard ones, and across multiple sports. While its NHL coverage is now complete for the year (TNT has the Stanley Cup Final), it’ll return with the NBA Finals on ABC starting June 5. It’ll be interesting to see if VR technology takes a bigger role then.