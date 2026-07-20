Credit: European Broadcast Commission

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released new guidelines this summer for camera angles covering female athletes to avoid unnecessary sexualization, but the recommendations have also generated controversy.

“This publication provides practical guidelines for camera work and broadcast direction, establishing clear standards that prioritize athletic performance, editorial integrity, and professional dignity in women’s athletics coverage,” EBU Sport executive director Glen Killane said.

The guidelines focus on track and field events. The recommendations encourage directors to emphasize athletic performance over body-focused shots, discouraging low-angle shots, tight zooms, and framing below the waist in certain events. The guidelines are specific to the high jump, pole vault, horizontal jumps, and running events.

“We hope these guidelines feel less like a set of restrictions and more like the beginning of a conversation between broadcasters, directors, camera operators and athletes that we can continue together,” the report notes.

Several athletes also endorsed the recommendations.

“I first-hand have received social media abuse and witnessed inappropriate videos online of myself and colleagues when slow-motion content of us competing is captured,” British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw said in the report.

“Certain camera angles, combined with gender stereotypes, not only cause discomfort for athletes and unnecessary distractions during competition, but how events are broadcast can also have serious long-term effects on athletes’ mental health,” added Serbian long jumper Ivana Španović.

Despite the good intentions behind these guidelines, there has been some pushback. Some have gone as far as to turn the recommendations into a culture war issue.

To be clear, these are not restrictions. Nobody is requiring broadcasters to follow these guidelines, so only time will tell if they actually heed the concerns of these athletes.