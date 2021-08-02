Tom Brady (43) and Larry Fitzgerald (37) are nearing the end of their playing careers, despite how well they’ve defied time to this point. Brady is coming back to Tampa this year to defend their Super Bowl title, of course, but Fitzgerald has yet to join the Cardinals in training camp.

But while we wait on a playing announcement from Fitzgerald, we did get another bit of news: Brady and Fitzgerald will be hosting a weekly radio show on SiriusXM this fall, starting September 6th.

Via the AP’s Barry Wilner:

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and star wide receiver will host “Let’s Go!” a weekly SiriusXM Radio show. They will join Jim Gray in discussing what’s going on in the NFL, including, naturally, the latest with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fitzgerald’s Arizona Cardinals. The one-hour show will air every Monday at 6 p.m. EDT starting Sept. 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88). After “Let’s Go!” is broadcast each week, it will become available as individual podcasts on the SXM App, Pandora and Stitcher. “Tom and Larry are generational talents, two of the best to ever play the game,” said Steve Cohen, senior vice president of sports programming and podcasts for SiriusXM. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on their own SiriusXM show, talking directly to our listeners.”

Brady and Fitzgerald entered the league around the same time, and while they’ve never played on the same team they’re both clearly veteran faces of the league. Hearing them break down their games from the weekend (assuming Fitzgerald isn’t retiring) and action around the league, along with whatever else they want to talk about, certainly has a fairly broad appeal to football fans. Most recently they were on Turner’s latest version of The Match, with Fitzgerald on commentary as Brady played. (Fitzgerald is a possible future participant in the celebrity golf series, too, given his on-course abilities.)

Also Jim Gray will be there.

The show debuts September 6th.

