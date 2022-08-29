SiriusXMBy Joe Lucia on

It seems like Pat McAfee will have a new radio home soon.

Per SI’s Jimmy Traina, The Pat McAfee Show is no longer a part of SiriusXM.

McAfee’s show aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. For now, the video stream of the show airs on YouTube.

Earlier today, McAfee tweeted about finding when you’re celebrated, not tolerated, which certainly seems like a reference to SirisuXM.

McAfee has had several different homes in his media career, including Barstool, Fox, ESPN, Westwood One, and DAZN. Currently, he has roles with WWE and ESPN, and has a lucrative multi-year deal with FanDuel.

