It seems like Pat McAfee will have a new radio home soon.

Per SI’s Jimmy Traina, The Pat McAfee Show is no longer a part of SiriusXM.

The Pat McAfee Show is no longer on SiriusXM. According to Chris Russo, the two sides parted ways amicably. No one in media is hotter than McAfee so I would assume there is big demand for the radio portion of his show. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 29, 2022

McAfee’s show aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. For now, the video stream of the show airs on YouTube.

Earlier today, McAfee tweeted about finding when you’re celebrated, not tolerated, which certainly seems like a reference to SirisuXM.

Find where you’re celebrated… not where you’re tolerated. Makes life A LOT more fulfilling. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2022

McAfee has had several different homes in his media career, including Barstool, Fox, ESPN, Westwood One, and DAZN. Currently, he has roles with WWE and ESPN, and has a lucrative multi-year deal with FanDuel.