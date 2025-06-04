Image edited by Liam McGuire

Stephen A. Smith is taking his talents back to SiriusXM with a new daily show on Mad Dog Sports Radio beginning this September.

Earlier this week, Smith teased having big news to share this Wednesday morning and he delivered during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing his new multi-year partnership with SiriusXM. According to the announcement, Smith will launch two shows for SiriusXM, one being a daily sports show on the channel named after his part-time First Take co-host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo. The other, a weekly social commentary show on a non-sports channel.

Smith’s sports show will launch September 2, airing weekdays from 1 – 3 p.m. ET as a lead-in to Russo’s. The launch date and location for his political show has not been announced, but it is expected to start in September, with Smith saying it will most likely air on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said in the announcement. “I’ve been on Mad Dog before, had the time of my life. So I’m loving the fact that I get to reunite with my guy, Mad Dog, on his turf. That, in itself, is a beautiful thing. But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of Pop Culture, Politics and Social Commentary…let’s just say it doesn’t get any better than that. September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio…especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle Up! I’m coming!”

Smith also made sure to note that although his show will be airing on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo will not be his boss.

For Smith, this marks a return to radio after five years away from the platform. Smith previously launched a daily show on Mad Dog Sports Radio in 2014. That show moved to ESPN Radio in 2017 before coming to an end in 2020.

Beginning this September, Stephen A. Smith fans will have no shortage of places to find his content. After signing a $100 million deal with ESPN earlier this year, Smith will continue hosting First Take from 10 a.m. – noon. The new SiriusXM deal will then see him host a daily sports show from 1 – 3 p.m. Additionally, Smith will continue diversifying his content and income through his independent podcast three nights a week.