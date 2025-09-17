Screen grab: Comedy Central

We already knew that it pays to be Stephen A. Smith.

Now we know how well it does.

In a new column for The Athletic, Andrew Marchand previewed the ESPN star’s new weekly political radio show for SiriusXM’s POTUS channel, which will premiere on Wednesday night. And in doing so, the sports media insider revealed that Smith’s contract with the satellite radio company is a three-year, $36 million deal — and that’s just his side gig.

Earlier this year, the First Take star re-signed with ESPN on a new five-year contract reportedly worth a total of $105 million. Factor in the revenue generated from his personal YouTube channel and Marchand estimates that Smith is making approximately $40 million annually, which would make him the NFL’s 19th highest-paid quarterback.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Smith’s work, it would be tough to argue that he hasn’t earned his hefty salary. Not only is he arguably the most prominent member of the sports media, but he’s also one of its hardest working, with a schedule that now keeps him on air for several hours each day.

After starring on First Take from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on ESPN throughout the week, Smith hosts his daily eponymous SiriusXM show on the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel from 1-3 p.m. ET. And that’s just a baseline for his daily output, which can also include his weekly SiriusXM POTUS show, his role on ESPN’s NBA Countdown and appearances on any number of shows in both the political and sports worlds.

At this point in his media career, Stephen A. Smith isn’t showing any signs of slowing down — if anything, he’s just warming up. And that’s to say nothing of the question of whether or not he’s still entertaining a potential run for president, which at this point would require him to take a significant pay cut.