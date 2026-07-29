Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

SiriusXM is launching a new subscription offering targeted at sports fans right when they might need it most.

SiriusXM Sports Pass, which will include the satellite radio giant’s complete sports lineup, will cost $5 per month or $49 per year for new U.S. subscribers.

The service, which launches September 1, will give subscribers access to every NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL game broadcast, as well as every NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1 race. It also includes access to PGA Tour events and golf’s major championships, WWE Premium Live Events, and more.

Channels available in the subscription package include Mad Dog Radio, Fantasy Sports Radio, NFL Radio, MLB Network Radio, SiriusXM NBA Radio, NHL Network Radio, NASCAR Radio, INDYCAR Nation, F1 on SiriusXM, College Sports Radio, ACC Radio, Big Ten Radio, SEC Radio, PGA TOUR Radio, SiriusXM FC, WWE Radio, and Fantasy Sports Radio. It also includes national sports media brands such as ESPN Radio, Fox Sports on SiriusXM, NBC Sports Radio, Westwood One Sports, and VSiN. Local sports radio stations such as WFAN (New York), 97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles), and 104.3 The Score (Chicago) are also included.

“Every new channel, artist performance, live event, and creator collaboration advances our vision for the future of audio: making SiriusXM a home for fandom, where listeners can go deeper into the things they love and feel part of a lasting community,” said Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM’s CEO, in a statement. “SiriusXM Sports Pass brings that vision to life for sports fans by putting every game and event we carry, hometown voices, national personalities and the daily sports conversation into one simple, affordable subscription. No matter who you cheer for or where you listen, it brings you closer to the teams and voices that matter most to you.”

The all-in-one sports package joins similar ones SiriusXM already offers, including an all-music tier for $11.99 per month, an all-access tier for $25.99 per month, and a news, talk, and sports plan for $14.99 per month.