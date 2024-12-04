Photo Credit: SiriusXM Radio

Ryan Leaf is starting a new chapter in his media career, taking over hosting duties for a SiriusXM radio show.

The former NFL quarterback is the new host of The Last Mile Radio show. According to SiriusXM, the show, which launched in 2023, “amplifies voices shaping the U.S. justice system and shares impactful stories, covering topics like creativity in prison, emotional literacy, reentry support, substance use recovery, and prison reform.”

Leaf can certainly speak from experience on that topic. The No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft (behind Peyton Manning), Leaf struggled in limited action in four seasons before falling out of the NFL. In 2012, burglary and drug charges landed him in prison for a couple of years.

In the years since, Leaf has taken on various roles, including as a drug rehabilitation counselor, consultant, and most notably as a college football analyst for ESPN. That role ended in 2023 when Leaf claimed the network dropped him from games after he feuded with Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee and criticized College GameDay.

Leaf has continued to make headlines in recent months, including keeping his feuds with Herbstreit and McAfee alive (he recently accused the latter of being “high 80% of the time” on The Pat McAfee Show).

But the SiriusXM Radio show is a new opportunity for the 48-year-old Leaf.

“For someone like me, who’s been at the bottom, The Last Mile Radio means everything. It’s not just about telling stories—it’s about building bridges and showing what’s possible when we invest in people’s potential, not their past,” Leaf said (via TheLastMile.org). “This show and its relationship with SiriusXM is a testament to what happens when voices from inside the system are finally heard. It’s a privilege to amplify those stories and inspire listeners to see the humanity in everyone.”

Kevin McCracken, executive director of The Last Mile Radio, welcomed Leaf to the show.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan Leaf as the host of The Last Mile Radio on SiriusXM,” he said. “The show aims to inspire listeners with stories focused on social impact, a mission we have long admired in Ryan’s community engagements over the years. Building on the momentum generated since the show launched in 2023, Ryan will continue to engage with change makers who are committed to shifting the status quo.”

[TheLastMile.org]