Image edited by Liam McGuire

Stephen A. Smith announced he’s joining SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio, which appears to be news to current hosts Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker.

Beginning Sept. 4, Smith will host a weekday show from 1 – 3 p.m. ET as a lead-in to his part-time First Take co-host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo. Currently, Beadle and Decker host from noon – 3 p.m. on Mad Dog Radio. And during Wednesday afternoon’s show open, Beadle made it clear they were never informed about Smith’s addition.

“All I ask is to be treated with respect.” “Embarrassing.” “This didn’t feel good.” SiriusXM’s Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker react to the news that Stephen A. Smith is taking over their timeslot. pic.twitter.com/U601dyBpsN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 4, 2025



“Welcome to the Lame Duck and Who Knew? show here,” she joked as Decker yelled “fired” in the background. “Also known as Beadle and Decker. We got three hours of a show, for God knows how many more days, and we are here to bring that to you.”

Beadle said the phone lines will be open and the show will be giving away merch for as long as they remain on-air in what will be a party and celebration.

“Thibs, at least they told you,” Beadle said, an obvious reference to the New York Knicks firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks fired Thibodeau before hiring his replacement. Beadle was implying SiriusXM didn’t do the same for her and Decker.

“All I ask is to be treated with respect,” Beadle continued. “Here we are, we’re going to do our shows because we’re contractually obligated to be here.”

Decker then said Adam Schein was on his show earlier in the day boasting about “the big three” being back, seemingly referring to himself, Smith and Russo being on Mad Dog Radio together again. It prompted Beadle to cite one of Smith’s recent on-air blunders.

“If you want two hours of Jamal Williams needs to show up to the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Beadle said as a way of mocking Smith’s NBA acumen. “Wait, who’s Jamal Williams? That’s right, a guy that doesn’t exist.”

Before Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Smith said “Jamal Williams” needed to show up for the Thunder. But there is no Jamal Williams on Oklahoma City, Smith was presumably referring to Jalen Williams.

“And by the way,” Beadle added. “I’ll have lots of these fun types of nuggets for you for as long as we remain on the air.”

Beadle joined the Awful Announcing Podcast in 2023 and said she didn’t interact with Smith during her time at ESPN. She also called Smith out for his weird personal attacks of Max Kellerman since they split on First Take.

Later in the show, Beadle began telling a caller they’ll be on-air through the summer, considering Smith’s show doesn’t begin until Sept. 4. But then she stopped herself and said they really have no clue what was going on, adding, “Today could be our last day.” Beadle and Decker launched on SiriusXM and Mad Dog Radio in Aug. 2023.

Awful Announcing reached out to SiriusXM for an update on the status of Beadle and Decker, but did not receive comment.