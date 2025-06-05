Credit: South Beach Sessions

Stephen A. Smith’s announcement on Wednesday that he will be joining SiriusXM to host two shows starting this fall comes at the cost of the Beadle and Decker Show, which one of Smith’s new shows will be replacing. Predictably, Michelle Beadle is none too happy about the news that she received zero notice about ahead of time.

Smith’s new weekday show, which he announced on Wednesday’s edition of The Howard Stern Show, will precede Chris Russo’s Mad Dog Unleashed from 1-3 PM EST. This timeslot was held by Beadle and Decker each weekday for the past two years from 12-3 PM EST.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s edition of the Beadle and Decker Show, Beadle let listeners know that the show would be coming to an end come September 4, when Smith starts his new Mad Dog Sports Radio show, which she only found out thanks to a report on the matter from The Hollywood Reporter.

“Welcome to the Lame Duck and Who Knew? show here,” joked Beadle as Cody Decker yelled “fired” in the background. “Also known as Beadle and Decker. We got three hours of a show, for God knows how many more days, and we are here to bring that to you.

“Thibs, at least they told you,” Beadle said, referring to the recent decision from the New York Knicks to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. “All I ask is to be treated with respect. Here we are, we’re going to do our shows because we’re contractually obligated to be here.”

“All I ask is to be treated with respect.” “Embarrassing.” “This didn’t feel good.” SiriusXM’s Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker react to the news that Stephen A. Smith is taking over their timeslot. pic.twitter.com/U601dyBpsN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 4, 2025

These on-air grievances from Beadle were only the tip of the iceberg in regards to her public comments on the matter, as she would further expand on her frustrations about this “blindsiding” in a conversation with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports on Wednesday.

“It’s a reminder: We’re just all pieces of sh*t to someone,” Beadle told Front Office Sports. “If you forgot, there it is.”

Beadle also specifically addressed Smith, whom she claims she “doesn’t respect” and hasn’t respected since Smith was suspended for a week from ESPN programming after his comments about the NFL’s decision to suspend Ray Rice for violating the league’s domestic violence policy in 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I don’t respect him,” Beadle added. “I don’t respect his work. He doesn’t like me. This goes back to the Ray Rice stuff. He made some really piggish comments on the air. I responded; he got suspended for like two weeks. I think that was sort of the beginning of the end for anything,” she said. “I just don’t respect him. I think he gets things wrong all the time. I’m not talking about opinions; those can never be wrong. But factually, when you spread yourself so thin, it’s hard to be right. Not a fan.”

As for how the news affects Beadle and Decker in the immediate future, Beadle outlined how she believes it is likely that they come to a buyout agreement with Sirius sooner rather than later. Though they do plan on hosting Thursday’s show.

“We’ll show up,” said Beadle regarding Thursday’s airing of the Beadle and Decker Show. “We’ll have a hockey game to react to—and a basketball game to preview. I can’t help the callers. I’ll be honest with you: they’re crazy. So whatever happens, happens. But we won’t entice them to do it, I guess.”