Image edited by Liam McGuire

It looks like changes to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio are coming quicker than anticipated.

Following an announcement earlier this week that Stephen A. Smith had signed a new deal with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio that will see the always-on ESPN host anchor yet more programming, it became apparent that, based on the hours Smith would be taking over, someone’s show was about to get the axe. That show would be Beadle and Decker, hosted by veteran sports media personalities Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker.

Beadle was apparently blindsided by the news, and had not received any indication from SiriusXM management that her show could be on the chopping block for a new Stephen A. Smith-hosted program. So, in the aftermath, she went scorched earth.

On her show Wednesday afternoon, Beadle began the program saying, “Welcome to the Lame Duck and Who Knew? show here,” as Decker yelled “fired” in the background. “All I ask is to be treated with respect,” Beadle continued. “Here we are, we’re going to do our shows because we’re contractually obligated to be here.”

But Beadle’s cordiality didn’t last long. Following her afternoon program on Wednesday, Beadle spoke with Front Office Sports and directly attacked Smith, saying she “doesn’t respect” the ESPN host.

“I don’t respect his work. He doesn’t like me,” she said. “This goes back to the Ray Rice stuff. He made some really piggish comments on the air. I responded; he got suspended for like two weeks. I think that was sort of the beginning of the end for anything,” she said. “I just don’t respect him. I think he gets things wrong all the time. I’m not talking about opinions; those can never be wrong. But factually, when you spread yourself so thin, it’s hard to be right. Not a fan.”

However, Beadle did mention in that interview that her and Decker would continue to show up.

Turns out, that won’t be necessary. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, SiriusXM has officially “parted ways” with Beadle and Decker.

SiriusXM has parted ways with Michelle Beadle & Cody Decker, The Athletic has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 6, 2025

Beadle quickly confirmed the news with a post of her own.

And we’d like to thank the callers who made the last couple of days an absolute blast!! Truly. You don’t usually get such love on your way out. Security usually walks ya to the door 😌. You guys rule. 6 hours of how you felt. And you all were heard! 🧡🧡 Drinks on me…@Decker6 https://t.co/pilw4Um5NM — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) June 6, 2025

“And we’d like to thank the callers who made the last couple of days an absolute blast!! Truly. You don’t usually get such love on your way out. Security usually walks ya to the door. You guys rule. 6 hours of how you felt. And you all were heard! Drinks on me,” the post read.

It’s unclear what Mad Dog Radio will do in the meantime, as Smith’s contract does not begin until September.