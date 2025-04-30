Credit: SiriusXM

Michelle Beadle has had a fascinating journey through the sports media landscape, working for numerous networks, including ESPN, NBC, and CBS Sports, in addition to her current roles as host of a SiriusXM radio show and a FanDuel TV show.

On Tuesday, she revealed that perhaps her craziest role came when she worked behind the scenes on the uber-popular talk show, The Maury Povich Show.

Beadle famously dealt with plenty of drama related to her exit at ESPN, as she claimed that LeBron James actually tried to get her fired and replaced with Rachel Nichols as the host of NBA Countdown.

Somehow, this perhaps wasn’t Beadle’s most hectic work environment. That came when Beadle worked on The Maury Povich Show, which Povich himself spoke to during an appearance on the Beadle & Decker show on SiriusXM.

“Michelle, do you know how far we go back?” asked Povich.

“I mean, goodness, 2007?” replied Beadle.

“Michelle used to come on The Maury Show, everyone,” added Povich. “And she wasn’t there as a guest. She wasn’t looking for the father of her child. She didn’t have to do lie detector tests with significant others. But she was there because we used to do these shows caught on tape. All these crazy clips. And Michelle used to do them. And she followed Chelsea Handler of all people, who used to do them on the show.”

Beadle then spoke about the kind of work environment she dealt with on the show, which included overhearing all of the drama that ensued from the green room.

“By the way, it used to be crazy, Cody,” said Beadle. “Because they would be filming a couple of episodes in the day. So there would be inevitably another one of those ‘Who is the father?’ type (segments). And there would be screaming in the hallways. We would be in the green room going, ‘Oh my god, what is going on our there?’ It was so awesome.”

Ultimately, Beadle’s work on The Maury Povich Show was far from the highlight of her career. However, from the sounds of it, the unusual environment was at least incredibly entertaining and left some good memories.