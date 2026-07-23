Credit: Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

SiriusXM and WWE are partnering on a new radio network that will give wrestling fans an all-you-can-eat buffet of content at home and in the car.

The companies announced on Thursday the launch of WWE Radio, “the new official audio home of WWE.” WWE Radio will launch next Monday, July 27, on SiriusXM channel 156.

The 24/7 network will provide live play-by-play audio coverage for all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs), including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series. The channel will also feature “select audio simulcasts of WWE’s weekly flagship television programs” like Raw and Smackdown.

Play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph will call the first-ever PLE on SiriusXM, next month’s SummerSlam, alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. WWE Radio will also produce several live shows throughout the week leading up to SummerSlam live from Minneapolis.

“The WWE Universe is always looking for new ways to engage with WWE, and our partnership with SiriusXM will deliver exclusive access, original programming and live event coverage that brings fans closer to the action wherever they are,” WWE executive vice president Alex Varga said in a press release.

WWE Radio will feature a daily lineup of wrestling programming anchored by Busted Open, SiriusXM’s longtime flagship wrestling show hosted by Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and Nic Nemeth. The show will air on the channel daily from 9 a.m. to noon ET. Busted Open After Dark will continue to air five nights per week on the new station. Other shows in the channel’s lineup include Notsam Wrestling Live, Cheap Heat Live, The Hart Beat with Natalya, and Off the Ropes.

In addition to the daily lineup, WWE Radio will air a number of podcasts on a rotating basis in the 4 p.m. ET hour.