Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

SiriusXM made waves with their lineup changes around Stephen A. Smith landing a new daily afternoon show at the network. And now they are hiring another former ESPN personality for a new hour-long daily show in Katie Nolan.

When SiriusXM announced the hire of Smith earlier this year, it immediately caused controversy as current hosts Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker were seemingly caught unaware that they would be replaced in the daily lineup at Mad Dog Sports Radio. After a quite understandable negative reaction live on-air, the pair were unceremoniously fired by the company.

While Beadle and Decker hosted the 12-3 p.m. ET timeslot, Smith will cover 1-3 p.m. ET after his First Take duties in the morning for ESPN. That left an hour in the SiriusXM schedule after Adam Schein’s program in the morning and before Smith leads in to station namesake Chris Russo. That’s where Katie Nolan comes in.

According to the SiriusXM announcement, the former FS1 and ESPN personality will host a new “fan-focused” program each weekday from 12-1 p.m. ET. Fan Service with Katie Nolan debuts on Tuesday September 2 and will focus on the old-fashioned sports radio format of taking calls from fans.

This new show expands on the partnership between Nolan and SiriusXM where she already hosts the podcast Casuals twice a week.

Katie Nolan has made several stops throughout her sports media career. She first burst onto the national television scene at FS1 where she was part of the network’s original programming lineup at Crowd Goes Wild hosted by Regis Philbin. She then had her own show, Garbage Time, that won a Sports Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Social TV Experience.

After her FS1 tenure, she was hired by ESPN to continue her digital and social focus. After appearing on a number of shows and platforms, Nolan left ESPN in 2021. She has also done work with NBC’s Olympics coverage and Apple’s Major League Baseball broadcasts.