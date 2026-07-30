Credit: CBS Sports Network, SiriusXM

Katie Nolan seems about as excited to call Boomer Esiason a colleague as Frank Isola was when Kenny Beecham joined SiriusXM Radio earlier this year.

Last week, Audacy announced a new partnership to make WFAN and 41 other local radio stations available on SiriusXM, which means Esiason’s morning show with co-host Gregg Giannotti will soon be heard on satellite radio in addition to their usual platforms. Esiason and Giannotti will not be broadcasting their show from SiriusXM, and they won’t be SiriusXM employees, but the new partnership between Audacy and SiriusXM is enough for Katie Nolan to kinda sorta call them colleagues. For Nolan and her producer Isabella Joson, that’s a bad thing.

“You and your arch-nemesis are going to be co-workers,” Nolan told Joson. “Of course we’re referring to Boomer Esason. Isabella, not a huge fan.”

Nolan hosts Casuals on Mad Dog Sports Radio as a lead-in to The Stephen A. Smith Show. And to welcome Esiason to SiriusXM, Nolan played back some of the former NFL MVP’s more polarizing takes, pretending HR wanted to make sure Joson would be able to maintain a safe workplace environment with their new colleague.

Nolan began with Esiason calling Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu “insufferable” after watching her at the Olympics earlier this year. From there, they played Esiason saying “pipe down” and “respect the flag” in response to Olympic athletes speaking out against ICE and the Trump administration. Nolan also went back to late last year, where Esiason reacted to Yankees radio voice Dave Sims cutting a promo for Dude Wipes by suggesting a Vagisil endorsement for Suzyn Waldman.

“This is a person on-air? They allow him to have a job?” Joson questioned. “That’s my new coworker!”

For the final take, Nolan went back to 2014, when Esiason claimed the then-New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy should have encouraged his wife to have a scheduled C-section so he could have been available for Opening Day.

“That’s my coworker!” Joson said again with sarcasm. “I’m just offended that I wasn’t asked first if he could be my coworker. That’s all I’m saying. I hate that I’m blindsided, but whatever.”

Nolan noted Joson found out the same way they all found out, in the news. If SiriusXM was going to let Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker go on-air without letting them know they were being fired for Stephen A. Smith, it’s not surprising that Casuals with Katie Nolan was not informed about the looming Audacy partnership.

After all the takes were rehashed, Nolan pretended to be Esiason and acted out how it might go if the WFAN morning host ever gets to introduce himself to his new SiriusXM colleagues. Joson responded by burping into the microphone and attempting to rip a fart.

“Hey, Boomer, welcome to the team, big dog,” Nolan said to interrupt Joson from trying to find a fart for Esiason. “Clean it up, you know? And bring your little laughing friend (Gregg Giannotti).”

If SiriusXM didn’t alert Nolan and Joson to the fact that WFAN will soon be heard on SiriusXM, they probably weren’t aware that the person whose name is on their channel, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, has already started recruiting Esiason for a weekly picks segment on his show. It doesn’t sound like Nolan will similarly search for an extra $100,000 in the budget to have Esiason as a weekly guest on Casuals.