Jim Miller on the SiriusXM NFL Radio set on radio row at the Super Bowl LVIII media center in Las Vegas in February 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports.)

Jim Miller is out at SiriusXM NFL Radio after several years co-hosting Movin’ the Chains with Pat Kirwan.

Kirwan announced Miller’s departure on Monday, ending a week of listener speculation that started when Miller went missing from the network’s Super Bowl week programming. What made the absence particularly strange was that SiriusXM had specifically promoted Miller as part of its extensive Super Bowl LX coverage in Santa Clara in a press release issued days before the game. The January announcement detailed SiriusXM NFL Radio’s plans for Super Bowl week and listed Miller among the on-air talent scheduled to broadcast from the media center.

When Super Bowl week actually arrived, Miller was nowhere to be found. Instead, David Moulton and Kirk Morrison filled in throughout Super Bowl week without SiriusXM offering any explanation for Miller’s absence or explaining why he was missing from coverage the network had specifically promoted him as being part of

He had last appeared on the show the Sunday before Super Bowl week and had been broadcasting from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the week prior.

Then, abruptly, nothing. At least until Kirwan addressed it following the Super Bowl.

“As most of you have noticed, Jim Miller was not with us last week at the Super Bowl,” Kirwan said. “We’re going to let all of you know, today, that Jim is no longer a member of the SiriusXM team. We’re grateful for all of Jim’s insights and contributions through his many years on SiriusXM, and I’m personally grateful to have him as my on-air teammate for a long time. I wish him the best going forward, as all of you will as well.

“For the sake of Jim, we should leave this subject as it is and hope and pray that he gets on with his life and things go well.”

Neither SiriusXM nor Miller has provided any additional details about the departure.

Miller played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Chicago Bears, where he went 11-2 as a starter in 2001. He later won a Super Bowl ring as Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots before transitioning into broadcasting. Miller spent years building Movin’ the Chains into one of SiriusXM NFL Radio’s flagship daily shows alongside Kirwan.

Miller also served as one of 50 Associated Press NFL MVP voters, a role that generated controversy last year when he cast the only fourth-place vote for Lamar Jackson in the 2024 MVP race. Miller put Josh Allen first, Saquon Barkley second, and Joe Burrow third before Jackson. The other 49 voters all placed Jackson first or second.

SiriusXM hasn’t announced who will permanently replace Miller on Movin’ the Chains, though Moulton and Morrison handled Super Bowl week and could be candidates. The network has made other abrupt personnel changes recently. Charlie Weis left in July 2024 after seven years co-hosting a show with Bob Papa. Weis later said SiriusXM management treated him “poorly” by telling him to “pack my bags” before offering only part-time work, language that suggested budget cuts drove his exit rather than performance issues.

SiriusXM NFL Radio is part of the company’s partnership with the NFL that runs through Super Bowl LXI in 2027, providing live audio of every game and 24/7 programming, including coverage of the combine, draft, and Super Bowl week — the same Super Bowl week Miller was supposed to be part of before disappearing without explanation.