Jim “Boomer” Gordon, the longtime SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio shared the news of his passing on X, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host Jim Boomer Gordon. After a courageous battle with cancer, Boomer passed away this week, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by us all, on and off the air.”

Gordon hosted The Point with Boomer Gordon on NHL Network Radio daily at 1-3 p.m. ET, alongside co-host Jake Hahn. He had been sparingly on-air in recent months while fighting cancer, a battle that began more than three years ago. Despite his diagnosis, Gordon continued hosting the show that bore his name until taking a leave of absence at the end of January due to his declining health.

Hahn continued hosting The Point solo, and Wednesday’s episode served as a tribute to his longtime cohost.

Tributes also poured in across the sports media industry following the news of Gordon’s passing.

One of the most talented broadcaster in hockey. Consistently interesting. He fought cancer with everything he had right to the end.

We said our goodbyes last week.

He will be deeply missed.

Condolences to Boomer’s family. https://t.co/oDV9i9PS8M — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) February 25, 2026

One of a kind. That’s the best way to describe Jim “Boomer” Gordon, who lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday. For nearly a decade, I had the privilege of working alongside Boom at SiriusXM. He was exceptional at his job — but more than that, he brought a passion and… https://t.co/pAtgzPoGP2 — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) February 25, 2026

Wish every @SiriusXMNHL listener could have got to meet Boomer at least once. His love for hockey and sports came through on-air, but knowing the real Boom off-air was special. This one hurts, but makes me happy seeing all of the nice words about our friend today. RIP Boom. https://t.co/FpimwuAyNQ pic.twitter.com/ElZTUbFR47 — Tyler Madarasz™ (@tylermadarasz47) February 25, 2026

RIP Boomer. One of a kind hockey radio talent. I hope people appreciated what he gave that station and how much talking hockey meant to him, even as his health declined. This is really, really sad news. Absolutely loved our chats, debates, goofing on the NY Jets. I’ll miss it. https://t.co/aiKPT7FXLH — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 25, 2026

This is heartbreaking. Boomer loved the #Isles and always gave the team attention in good times and bad. I enjoyed our talks on the radio and off. Above all else, he was a very good person. Sending his family all of our love from Islanders Country. https://t.co/KJEsS9aw1N — Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) February 25, 2026

We are saddened by the passing of Jim ‘Boomer’ Gordon, a long-time host on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. Fans were entertained by his passion and benefited from his analysis of our game and knowledge of fantasy hockey. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/fE8SSCEUY9 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 25, 2026

We lost a great one. https://t.co/DmuronJi0b — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) February 25, 2026

We are lesser because of the loss of Boomer, as hockey fans who enjoyed his exceptional work which was always nuanced & intelligent, but more importantly as people who were fortunate enough to know him. My most sincere thoughts to Boomer’s family and all who called him a friend. https://t.co/pKvUCa8aLC — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) February 25, 2026

This hits so hard. I LOVED Jim. I loved being on his show, I loved his brain and the way he thought the game. I loved our text chats. This hurts so bad. Much ❤️ to everyone at SiriusXM NHL Network and to @jhahn4 especially. F, I hate this. F cancer https://t.co/9fr2qUEHri — Marc Moser TV (@RadioMoser) February 25, 2026

Gut-wrenching. Absolutely loved going on with him. So good at what he did https://t.co/8xMzGj6hWF — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 25, 2026

Don’t believe I ever met the man but I listened to him daily…

Feels like I lost a friend. Condolences… https://t.co/dqKd4u8ZWh — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) February 25, 2026

Absolutely crushed. Boomer has been my guy from nearly day one. The top right pic was from the 2016 World Cup, he really enjoyed having the tourney in his home city. Can’t even put thoughts into words right now. Losing him is heartbreaking. Nobody is like him. Love you, Boom. RIP https://t.co/DKEpdw7bwv — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) February 25, 2026

You’ll be deeply missed big guy 💔 amazing host and an even better friend https://t.co/PU3QPuIWAT — Jake Hahn (@jhahn4) February 25, 2026

More to say on our friend and colleague as the minutes and hours go on. A tough time right now. We were together in building this from Day One of our channel. Thinking of Boomer’s family and friends as we mourn his loss. 💔🙏 https://t.co/LK5OWmqLd1 — Scott Laughlin (@LaughlinSXM) February 25, 2026

According to his SiriusXM profile, Gordon’s show mixed power rankings, fantasy advice, and nightly recaps with his particular brand of hockey passion. He loved high-scoring games, championed teams that built through the draft, and had strong opinions about everything from net size to the Norris Trophy. Above all, he believed in the beauty of a 6-5 game.

Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this difficult time.