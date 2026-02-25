Jim Boomer Gordon Credit: @nhlnetworkradio and @siriusxmcanada on Instagram
By Sam Neumann on

Jim “Boomer” Gordon, the longtime SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio shared the news of his passing on X, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host Jim Boomer Gordon. After a courageous battle with cancer, Boomer passed away this week, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by us all, on and off the air.”

Gordon hosted The Point with Boomer Gordon on NHL Network Radio daily at 1-3 p.m. ET, alongside co-host Jake Hahn. He had been sparingly on-air in recent months while fighting cancer, a battle that began more than three years ago. Despite his diagnosis, Gordon continued hosting the show that bore his name until taking a leave of absence at the end of January due to his declining health.

Hahn continued hosting The Point solo, and Wednesday’s episode served as a tribute to his longtime cohost.

Tributes also poured in across the sports media industry following the news of Gordon’s passing.

According to his SiriusXM profile, Gordon’s show mixed power rankings, fantasy advice, and nightly recaps with his particular brand of hockey passion. He loved high-scoring games, championed teams that built through the draft, and had strong opinions about everything from net size to the Norris Trophy. Above all, he believed in the beauty of a 6-5 game.

Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this difficult time.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann