Photo credit: Damon Amendolara

Damon Amendolara recently celebrated his two-year anniversary with SiriusXM, and the Mad Dog Sports Radio morning host is sticking around for more.

Awful Announcing has learned Amendolara and SiriusXM agreed to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it will see Amendolara continue in his roles on Mad Dog Sports Radio and NFL Radio.

“I’m fired up to keep building on the momentum with the morning show on Mad Dog Sports Radio and the Sunday show on NFL Radio,” Amendolara told Awful Announcing. “SiriusXM has been such a cool place to keep growing as a host.

“The audience has truly been awesome, there’s so many characters and genuinely funny listeners that multiply the energy on Mad Dog. Babs and the crew we have in the morning is so much fun to work with. We have a genuine chemistry that you can’t fake. And chopping it up on NFL Radio with a Super Bowl champion like Robert Turbin every week is a thrill for a football geek like me.”

Damon Amendolara joined Mad Dog Sports Radio’s morning show alongside co-host Mike Babchik in 2023 as part of a shakeup that saw Evan Cohen depart SiriusXM for ESPN Radio. Prior to the move, Amendolara spent a decade with Audacy’s CBS Sports Radio, now Infinity Sports Network. Most of that tenure was spent in morning drive on The DA Show with current WFAN afternoon contributor Shaun Morash.

The 2023 move came as a surprise considering the audience Amendolara built at CBS Sports Radio. But as he told the Awful Announcing Podcast last August, Amendolara viewed the move from terrestrial radio to satellite as an exciting opportunity to connect with a new audience. And after signing a new contract, Amendolara will get to continue connecting his old audience with the new.