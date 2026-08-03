Credit: CBS Sports Networj

If Craig Carton were still Boomer Esiason’s partner, he would have defended the former NFL MVP from Katie Nolan’s recent reproach.

Esiason drew the ire of Nolan last week when she mocked the former NFL MVP for some of his more polarizing takes and opinions. She similarly mocked his WFAN co-host Gregg Giannotti as Esiason’s “little laughing friend,” and Craig Carton is still waiting to hear the rebuttal.

In the aftermath of Nolan’s scorn, Esiason has not been able to respond because he’s on vacation, with Carton now joking he’s only on vacation because he’s afraid of Katie Nolan. Giannotti, however, could have responded to Nolan ripping Esiason, but he opted not to. And while it’s not Carton’s fight to fight, he suggested he would have fought it.

“I was a little disappointed that there was no response to it other than The Warm-Up Show,” Carton said on his afternoon show with Chris McMonigle. “So there’s only two shows on our station that’s got balls. Ours, and The Warm-Up Show. How do you let somebody attack you and refer to Gregg, who I love, as ‘his laugh along buddy’ and not attack back, what?! In any event, not my fight to fight…they chose not to respond to that.”

Come September, WFAN will be available on SiriusXM thanks to a recently announced partnership between the satellite radio company and Audacy. And while WFAN hosts won’t be SiriusXM employees and they won’t even be broadcasting their shows from SiriusXM studios, the newly announced partnership was enough for Katie Nolan to call Boomer Esiason a colleague. For Nolan and her producer Isabella Joson, that’s a bad thing.

“You and your arch-nemesis are going to be co-workers,” Nolan told Joson last week. “Of course we’re referring to Boomer Esiason. Isabella, not a huge fan.”

Nolan proceeded to welcome Esiason to SiriusXM by replaying audio of the WFAN morning host calling Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu “insufferable,” and saying “pipe down” and “respect the flag” in response to Olympic athletes speaking out against ICE and the Trump administration. She also played a clip of Esiason reacting to Yankees radio voice Dave Sims cutting a promo for Dude Wipes by suggesting a Vagisil endorsement for Suzyn Waldman last year. And finally, Nolan reached far into the archives to find Esiason claiming the then-New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy should have encouraged his wife to have a scheduled C-section so he could have been available for Opening Day in 2014.

After Joson responded to the idea of being Esiason’s co-worker with a burp, Nolan urged the former NFL MVP to “clean it up.”

As Carton noted, The Warm-Up Show hosted by WFAN morning producer Al Dukes had a rebuttal for Nolan. Giannotti did fire back when it was Mike Ryan from The Dan Le Batard Show criticizing Esiason earlier this year. But when it comes to Katie Nolan, Giannotti has opted to plead the fifth.

“Her and a million other people have a podcast that no one even knows exists over at SiriusXM,” Dukes said of Nolan amid his defense of Esiason. “Unless your name is Howard Stern or Mad Dog Russo, nobody knows you have a show on SiriusXM.”

Nolan hosts her SiriusXM podcast Casuals twice a week, as well as a noon ET show every weekday on Mad Dog Sports Radio as a lead-in to The Stephen A. Smith Show. And while Nolan isn’t excited about being associated with Esiason in any way, Carton doesn’t seem too bothered by WFAN’s new connection to Nolan. While Carton noted he’s not close with Nolan, he admitted he’s a fan, even joining her on Garbage Time years ago. But even with being a fan, Carton still suggests he would have fired back.