Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has always been known to voice his opinions passionately on any given topic. He did just that recently, only this time his target was the home of his radio show Mad Dog Unleashed, SiriusXM.

SiriusXM has recently made changes to their app, changes that have been met with some pretty harsh criticism. Most notably, Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated spoke about the issues with the app on the SI Media Podcast last weekend.

“SiriusXM redid their app, and it’s a complete and total abomination,” Traina said. “And I’m not saying this to embarrass anyone or get this guy fired. If anyone from SiriusXM is listening, you need to fix the app. What you’ve done is a disgrace. I love you, I subscribe, you get my money. But you need to fix the app.”

Hey @SIRIUSXM, I love you, I love Howard, I love Mad Dog. But your new app is a disaster. Please fix it ASAP. Apple: https://t.co/ck0BFM7TyA

YouTube: https://t.co/fGZMBeCcpi pic.twitter.com/lJlweLYHTW — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 5, 2024

Traina went on to list some serious issues with the changes to the app, including issues with fast-forwarding or rewinding replays of select stations.

Numerous other notable listeners have since responded to the Twitter/X clip of the SI Media Podcast posted by Traina, echoing his frustrations with the overall user experience on the new app.

I’ve had Sirius since its inception when you had to buy a device to connect to your car. This new app has been a complete nightmare to navigate. — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) January 9, 2024

It’s horrible. Why would you take away the 15 second rewind or forward button? — Joseph Beck (@joebeck24) January 5, 2024

@SIRIUSXM Hi guys. The new app is trash. Can you go back to the old version? Or at the very least, bring back the 15-second "skip forward" button. Happy New Year. — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 2, 2024

These complaints ended up getting back to Russo, who addressed them on Mad Dog Unleashed.

“Even if it was great I wouldn’t be able to tell you,” said Russo. “But the audience on this show has spoken. They have gotta complain to someone so they complain to me. Not to mention (Jimmy) Traina, who is a big-time listener. I take what he says with this nonsense seriously. If he tells you it’s a mess, it’s a mess.”

Here’s the great @MadDogUnleashed responding to the SiriusXM app problems as only he can: By hilariously comparing the app to french toast & offering up a terrible take that old fashioned french toast is better than challah french toast. https://t.co/6bimsCJPA4 pic.twitter.com/EvZ0YvX4B9 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 5, 2024

Russo then went on to state numerous other complaints from others on the issues, including an MLB player that he decided to remain anonymous.

“I just got another one from a guy who is out there in the major leagues. I’m not gonna say tell you who it is. He said the same thing.”

Those hoping for changes may be getting them shortly. Russo also added that SiriusXM station program director Steve Torre knows of these problems and that they are working on fixing them.

“Steve Torre texted me stuff,” Russo added. “From what I have heard yesterday, they have a mountains worth of customer complaints and are in the process of listening to those complaints. They are making adjustments. Torre says yes it is awful, terrible from Steve Torre. So there you go, it is becoming a real problem.”

Considering the exposure that problems with the app now have with Russo speaking on the matter, chances are these changes will be coming for viewers as soon as possible.

