Despite the countless problems with Netflix’s broadcast, 60 million households tuned in to watch the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson boxing match this past weekend. But that number does not include longtime SiriusXM radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who had plenty to say about the spectacle on Monday’s edition of Mad Dog Unleashed.

The broadcast itself had a litany of lag and buffering issues, which rendered a substantial portion of the 60 million viewers with a less-than-ideal viewing experience.

Pair that with viewers getting an unwanted glimpse at Mike Tyson’s butt before the fight, and a rather underwhelming performance from Tyson and Paul in the ring, and you have plenty of viewers regretting tuning into the event in the first place.

Chris Russo seemingly predicted that the fight wouldn’t exactly live up to the hype. Not only did he detail on Mad Dog Unleashed Monday that he “forgot all about” the event, but he even condemned those, including program director Steve Torre, who did tune into the fight.

“You guys out there that consider yourself good sports fans… You decided, well, there is nothing else to watch. It’s 10 to 12, go read a book! I mean, my goodness gracious. This is what you decide to put on your television set, Steve Torre? And don’t give me the excuse you’re at a friend’s house and he had it on. Leave! Leave! That’s an insult to your sports intelligence. I’m amazed, I could not believe it.

“The idea that anybody in America… I’m amazed that 65 million tuned in. I’m amazed, the place was sold out. Who knows how free the tickets were.

“But how in the world could anybody think they were watching a legitimate sports event with a guy who has been washed up for 35 years against some guy who is not a boxer in Jake Paul? I’m proud of myself for not allowing curiosity… I’m proud of myself for not getting involved.

“I’m floored that anybody who considers themselves a decent sports fan even gave that two cents. God, I must be shot. If this is what sports is coming to now. I know there is nothing on. I get that, it’s quarter to 12 at night in the East Coast. Find something more productive to do. Where’s the Mrs.? I don’t know, do something. Take the dogs for a walk!”

A phenomenal rant by @MadDogUnleashed, who says you should’ve read a book, taken out the garbage or had sex instead of watching the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul thing. pic.twitter.com/rsVYKwc0sf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 18, 2024

It may be harsh for Russo to imply that those who watched this event are bad sports fans. But that doesn’t mean that he was entirely wrong either about the details leading up to the fight.

Considering Tyson entered the ring at 58 years of age, it was pretty easy to assume that the fight would be closer to a freak show fight than any kind of legitimate competitive boxing match.

It’s far from the first time that we have seen this kind of event held in combat sports. WWE wrestler CM Punk infamously got into the UFC octagon twice with little to no background in MMA aside for the brief training he did leading up to the fight.

Unfortunately for Russo, the sheer number of viewers and fanfare around the match indicates that this will not be the last of this kind of boxing event. So chances are, we will hear another passionate rant from Russo on the topic of Jake Paul sooner rather than later.

