Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Russo isn’t slowing down.

The longtime SiriusXM and ESPN personality, who turns 67 in October, recently told The New York Post that retirement isn’t in his near-term plans, even as the question keeps coming up with age.

“I will definitely do this for, I don’t want to say for the next 20 years, but I would think [the] next couple years you’re still gonna hear me,” Russo said. “And what am I gonna do if I retire? You know? I mean, all my kids are gone. My wife and I would drive each other crazy staring at each other.”

The radio host has previously raised the subject of winding down. He told Jimmy Traina in 2023 that he’d reassess his SiriusXM future after the Super Bowl, citing his age and his four kids heading off to college.

Russo would sign a three-year extension with SiriusXM in July 2024, keeping Mad Dog Sports Radio and Mad Dog Unleashed running through 2027. He also holds a multiyear deal with ESPN for his weekly First Take appearances alongside Stephen A. Smith.

“I would think for the next couple of years you’ll see me and hear me the times you want to do it,” he said.

It’s worth remembering Russo has flirted with the word “retire” in far less sincere fashion before. In October 2023, he vowed to retire on the spot if the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies to reach the World Series, before Russo eventually reneged and settled for a Diamondbacks-branded bikini walk down a Manhattan block at Howard Stern’s suggestion.

Thankfully, this retirement talk comes with no wager attached and no bikini required. It’s just a soon-to-be 67-year-old telling his audience the old “Mad Dog” still has some bark left in him.