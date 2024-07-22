Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former football coach Charlie Weis walks the red carpet at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFLRadioSiriusXMBy Sam Neumann on

Charlie Weis is out at SiriusXM.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to announce that while some may have expected to hear him on the radio Monday morning alongside Bob Papa on Airing it Out, SiriusXM executives have decided to go in another direction.

There was not immediately a reason given for Weis’ imminent departure other than that the broadcaster has elected to go in another direction.

What that means remains to be seen, but with Weis announcing it just a day prior to the Tuesday-Friday show, it appears that this move was pretty sudden. The show is detailed as Papa and his cast of former players and coaches, but Weis has co-hosted the SiriusXM NFL Radio show since November 2017.

Bruce Murray hosted the show at the time, and the New York Giants radio voice later assumed the role of Papa’s co-host.

While Weis has been in the media for the past 7.5 years, his football expertise lies in his extensive coaching career. The former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach spent a good portion of his career as an NFL assistant (Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Chiefs).

Perhaps Weis’ most notable moment as a media member, at least as far as Awful Announcing is concerned, is when he revealed that he couldn’t “stomach” listening to Tony Romo during NFL on CBS broadcasts.

Based on his mentions on X, Weis’ now-former listeners are having a hard time stomaching SiriusXM’s decision.

[Charlie Weis]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann