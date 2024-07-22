Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Weis is out at SiriusXM.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to announce that while some may have expected to hear him on the radio Monday morning alongside Bob Papa on Airing it Out, SiriusXM executives have decided to go in another direction.

There was not immediately a reason given for Weis’ imminent departure other than that the broadcaster has elected to go in another direction.

For those of you expecting to hear me this morning on “Airing it Out”, the powers to be have decided to go in another direction. I have enjoyed talking ball with you and will miss being on the team. Thanks! @BobPapa_NFL @SiriusXMNFL @Lexi_Celluro — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) July 22, 2024

What that means remains to be seen, but with Weis announcing it just a day prior to the Tuesday-Friday show, it appears that this move was pretty sudden. The show is detailed as Papa and his cast of former players and coaches, but Weis has co-hosted the SiriusXM NFL Radio show since November 2017.

Bruce Murray hosted the show at the time, and the New York Giants radio voice later assumed the role of Papa’s co-host.

While Weis has been in the media for the past 7.5 years, his football expertise lies in his extensive coaching career. The former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach spent a good portion of his career as an NFL assistant (Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Chiefs).

Perhaps Weis’ most notable moment as a media member, at least as far as Awful Announcing is concerned, is when he revealed that he couldn’t “stomach” listening to Tony Romo during NFL on CBS broadcasts.

Based on his mentions on X, Weis’ now-former listeners are having a hard time stomaching SiriusXM’s decision.

