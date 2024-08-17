Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Weis still has some hard feelings about his unexpected departure from SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The former college head coach and NFL assistant, who co-hosted Airing it Out on SiriusXM for almost seven years, announced his sudden departure from the show on July 22. In an X post at the time, he thanked fans for listening but noted “the powers to be have decided to go in another direction.”

Based on Weis’ X post Saturday, those “powers” did not treat him well.

“I want to thank all of those who responded to my departure from SiriusXM NFL Radio,” Weis wrote. “Treated poorly by management telling me pack my bags then offering me to work part time. Makes no sense. You can do the math to figure out why. It wasn’t performance driven. Oh well! Not happy!

Reading between the lines, that post seems to confirm the speculation Weis fell victim to a budget cut. It’s never easy losing a job that way, and it’s understandable Weis is still upset.

Longtime New York Giants broadcaster Bob Papa continues to host the show, along with a cast of former players and coaches.

