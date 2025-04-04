Photo by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Amy Lawrence is returning to the airwaves.

Lawrence, the longtime host of After Hours on Infinity Sports Network (FKA, CBS Sports Radio), shared on X that she signed a deal with Sirius XM and will start on Sunday.

“Ready for a fresh start,” Lawrence said. “After 6 weeks to reset, I’m jumping back into radio with a new challenge. I’ve signed a contract with @SIRIUSXM to host on two sports channels. It’s a chance to collaborate with different people in various dayparts, and I can’t wait. First show Sunday!”

In a follow-up, Lawrence expressed her gratitude to Eric Spitz, who hired her for a second time.

“I am so grateful for all the support and encouragement AND an industry ally who’s now hired me twice,” she added. “Thank you, Eric Spitz, for believing in me and giving me this (second) terrific opportunity!”

Lawrence’s time hosting After Hours ended on Super Bowl Sunday. Months earlier, in an appearance on Short and to the Point, Lawrence told Jessica Kleinschmidt that she was ready to move on from her longtime role. She further explained her choice on her blog in February, days after her final After Hours show.