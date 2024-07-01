01-21-09 cq HOPE DAY ONE SILVERROCK — Alice Cooper watches his ball after teeing off at the 1st hole during the first day of the 50th Annual Bob Hope Chrysler Classic golf tournament at Silverrock Resort on Wednesday, January 21, 2009 in La Quinta, Calif. Marilyn Chung Hope Day One Silverrock

For more than 50 years, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has been passionate about golf.

In the past, Cooper credited the sport with helping him overcome alcohol issues. He has also hosted an annual charity golf event every April since 1998. Cooper’s next stop? A new golf radio show.

Starting Tuesday, July 2, Cooper, along with longtime PGA Tour pro and 2008 US Open runner-up Rocco Mediate, will debut a monthly golf show called Rolling the Rock on SiriusXM.

Sirius announced the new show in a release Monday morning.

“Rocco asked me to do this show with him, talking about rock and golf, and it could not be a more perfect fit,” Cooper said. “We‘ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s a match made on the fairway to heaven. It’s an anything-goes show that is all improv — we have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just ‘rolling the rock.’”

The show, which will air on SiriusXM’s PGA channel 92, will feature Cooper and Mediate sharing stories from their careers, talking to guests from the golf and entertainment fields, and more.

Mediate already hosts another show on the network, The Rocco Hour, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on SiriusXM.

