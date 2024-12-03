The Kansas City Chiefs again escaped by the skin of their teeth in their win on Black Friday over the Las Vegas Raiders. And as the trend of the Chiefs winning close games continues, Longtime SiriusXM host Adam Schein is imploring anyone to stop this Chiefs team that he believes is the “flukiest” team in recent memory.

Sitting at 10-1 on the season, the Chiefs are one of just two teams in the NFL that has already punched their ticket into the postseason.

However, the Chiefs have proven that they are currently unable to pull away from inferior competition. In back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs nearly lost to the likes of the Raiders and the Carolina Panthers.

We have seen in each of the last two seasons that regardless of how unimpressive the Chiefs look at times in the regular season, they will remain perhaps the most dangerous threat in all of football when it comes time for the postseason.

On Monday’s edition of Schein on Sports on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio channel, Schein acknowledged that the Chiefs will likely win the Super Bowl again, but are incredibly susceptible to any contender in the AFC like the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

“I can’t with the Chiefs,” said Schein. “I don’t believe in them. I don’t respect them. I refuse to crown them. The Chiefs clinched a spot in the playoffs, and that’s great. And Andy Reid to me is a Mount Rushmore head coach in the history of the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is the second-best quarterback who has ever lived. Travis Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I’m obsessed with Chris Jones. All of it. I don’t take this Chiefs team seriously. I don’t and I won’t.

“Hey Buffalo, hey Chargers, hey Steelers, hey Ravens, beat them. They aren’t that good. You want a historic nugget? They have nine wins by seven or fewer points. Nine wins, you watch the games, I watch the games. That is the most through 12 games in NFL history. So I don’t want to hear ‘Oh, you’re hating’. No, I’m watching with my eyes. I see it. This team, I get it, I know the coach, I know the quarterback. I don’t care, this is the luckiest flukiest team I’ve ever seen in the history of Schein on Sports.

“When they win the Super Bowl… The thing is, they’ll win the Super Bowl and I’ll look like a horse’s ass. I know, we’ve seen this movie before. When they win the Super Bowl, I want a float. Mayor Q, the mayor of Kansas City, can set this up for me. One float, we’ll have the refs from the Cincinnati game, the refs from the Atlanta game, Todd Bowles, Wil Lutz and Antonio Pierce. All on the same float. And they can all hold up one of Isaiah Likely’s shoes. That’s what I want. I can’t with this team.”

“I don’t believe in them, I refuse to respect them, I’m not going to crown them.” @AdamSchein says this version of the Kansas City Chiefs is the luckiest, flukiest team in the 20 year history of #ScheinOnSports 🎧 https://t.co/jP0HFpEWEm

📷 https://t.co/YSXEJxMFgx pic.twitter.com/WkJQ3F0g5Y — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) December 2, 2024

Some of Schein’s points make complete sense. As he noted, it seems improbable that the Chiefs’ string of good luck in close games will continue when it matters most.

However, for Schein to say that he “doesn’t respect” the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions may be a bit much. If anything, you could argue that the way they are winning without their A-game is certainly commendable.

Whether Schein likes it or not, the Chiefs will be around for some of the most important games in the AFC down the stretch of the 2024-25 NFL season. And unless someone does indeed catch the Chiefs sleepwalking, it seems like it will be up to the Bills to prevent the AFC postseason from running through Kansas City.

[Mad Dog Sports Radio]