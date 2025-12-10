A YouTube TV logo.

A more affordable YouTube TV subscription might be on the horizon for sports fans.

YouTube TV, the largest virtual pay TV provider in the United States, is set to launch a sports-focused skinny bundle in early 2026, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The offering will include all of the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC), the ESPN family of cable networks (including ESPN Unlimited), TNT, TBS, truTV, FS1, and the newly launched NBCSN.

No price has been announced for the upcoming package, but it will be more affordable than the current $82.99 per month rate for the service’s base plan. Subscribers will also have the option to add-on services like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone for additional fees.

YouTube TV’s slew of recent distribution agreements, most recently with Disney, paved the way to offer genre-specific programming bundles. In addition to the sports plan, YouTube TV will reportedly offer nine other genre-specific packages.

While the news is significant given the scale of YouTube TV’s business, the company is far from the first to offer a sports-focused skinny bundle. Earlier this year, both DirecTV and Comcast unveiled their own sports offerings, though both companies have key omissions in their respective packages. DirecTV’s MySports offering does not get all four major broadcast networks in every local market, and Comcast’s Sports & News TV bundle does not include TNT or TBS.

YouTube TV’s offering, on the other hand, will offer everything a sports fan needs, at least from a national perspective. As of now, it does not appear as if regional sports networks will be included in the bundle. DirecTV’s MySports allows users to purchase an add-on for select regional sports networks.

The full channel lineup for YouTube TV’s new sports plan has yet to be revealed. Most other sports-specific packages have also included the major cable news networks like Fox News and MS NOW (formerly MSNBC).