Credit: We are Osos

Football may finally have an equivalent to the hit show Welcome to Wrexham in the form of a new documentary following celebrities taking over an American football team in Mexico.

We Are Osos follows Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Sam Darnold, Luke Kuechly, and Greg Olsen as they take ownership of the Osos de Monterrey, a team in Mexico’s Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA).

Unlike Welcome to Wrexham, the series doesn’t have a major network behind it. Directed by Jason Sterman and produced by Mortal Media and Supper Club, it will premiere on YouTube on Aug. 5.

“‘We Are Osos’ follows the team’s season under new ownership, as competitive instincts collide with the realities of an upstart league – one in which players leave their families behind, work second jobs, and chase one last shot at the dream,” the show’s trailer says.

Like England’s lower soccer divisions, the LFA has no shortage of quirks. The Arcángeles de Puebla, for instance, were barred from the 2026 season — which wrapped in May — after refusing the league’s demand to hand over 90% of the team’s shares.

Wrexham, of course, has since climbed to the doorstep of the Premier League, now playing in the second-tier EFL Championship after starting in England’s fifth-tier National League. There’s no promotion-and-relegation pipeline waiting to lift the Osos into the NFL. However, if We Are Osos connects the way Wrexham did, it could give the LFA — and Mexican football more broadly — a level of international visibility it’s never had, turning a scrappy regional league into something U.S. audiences actually pay attention to.