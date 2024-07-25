Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

Verizon is again partnering with the NFL and YouTube to offer NFL Sunday Ticket to customers at no additional charge. The company is also offering discounts on YouTube TV to subscribers.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday, nearly a year after unveiling the same offer.

The free Sunday Ticket offer is available to new mobile or internet customers, current mobile customers who add a new line, and current internet customers who upgrade their plans. Existing customers who don’t want to upgrade or add a line can get $100 off Sunday Ticket subscriptions.

Here are the full details, via Verizon.

For Mobile:

Customers save big on content they love when they’re on myPlan. If you’re a new premium unlimited mobile customer or add a new line to your existing account, purchase a select smartphone – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 (available in stores, starting today!), or the Google Pixel Fold – and sign up for a mobile line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate, you are eligible to get access to NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. For Home:

New Verizon Home Internet customers who sign up for premium Verizon Home Internet plans – like 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus, or Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig – can take advantage. Plus, existing customers who upgrade plans to those included in the promotion are eligible.

As for the YouTube TV discounts, Verizon internet customers who have never had a YouTube TV subscription can receive $10 off per month (for 12 months) of a YouTube TV Base Plan subscription.

Given the steep cost of NFL Sunday Ticket, any sort of discount or free offer isn’t a bad thing. If you’re in the market for a new mobile or internet provider, this might be worth looking into.

[Verizon]