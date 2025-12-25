Credit: Tubi

Sports continue to drive engagement among young viewers, including for original films. The Fox-owned Tubi streaming service is the latest to cash in on the craze with its Sidelined romantic dramas.

Tubi recently released Sidelined 2: Intercepted after the initial installment reached the top of the service’s charts last winter. Both films feature TikTok star Noah Beck as a young quarterback moving from his senior year of high school to his freshman year of college. The films center on Beck’s character and his cheerleader girlfriend as they navigate their lives and relationship.

What sets Sidelined apart from a typical high school movie is where and how it was made, as well as its immense popularity.

Tubi is not known as a major player in streaming. But it is the only service for which Fox is producing original content, largely in partnership with young content creators. The service is free and entirely supported by advertising, but boasts 100 million monthly active users and announced this year that it is profitable.

CNBC recently reported that the Sidelined franchise have brought in 20 million viewers with a median age of 21 years old. The news comes after Tubi released data showing that the first film was viewed by nearly one-fifth of the app’s users in the two weeks following its release and drove significant new downloads of the app.

A teen movie on a small service drawing attention isn’t going to make waves in the sports world, even if the main character plays a quarterback. However, we know sports has worked on Tubi before and is a core part of Fox’s streaming strategy. Fox put the Super Bowl on Tubi this past February, and one-third of streaming viewership for the big game came through the app (the service was also recognized for its low lag time). Coupled with the solid uptake of the new Fox One service, Fox’s experimentation in 2025 coupled with the success of something like Sidelined creates a vision of a sports-driven streaming ecosystem catered toward young viewers for the company.

We also know that young sports fans largely see games through the lens of personality and community. By coupling the sports films with the popularity Beck has developed online, Tubi is threading this needle well.

Throughout the history of film and television, sports stories have helped to drive interest and fandom around leagues. From Rocky to Friday Night Lights, great storytelling can accompany live games to make the overall fan experience better. As new platforms concoct complementary content slates and sports leagues work desperately to reach young people, the success of something like Sidelined shouldn’t be overlooked.