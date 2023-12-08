TNA Wrestling, which is rebranding from IMPACT Wrestling in January, is relaunching its streaming platform TNA+. TNA is partnering with Endeavor Streaming to launch the platform as part of a multi-year agreement. The app will relaunch on Friday, January 5.

Here’s more from TNA’s release.

This partnership combines TNA’s expertise as a top professional wrestling promoter with Endeavor Streaming’s unparalleled knowledge in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer offerings, marketing tools, analytics, and predictive modeling. TNA+ will leverage Endeavor’s experience working with the world’s biggest sports organizations to scale TNA+’s business operations and further grow its fan base and digital revenues. In addition to reclaiming the iconic TNA moniker, the TNA+ app is relaunching with an all-new dynamic look, as well as expanded options and increased functionality. The app puts the power back in the fans’ hands, delivering the ultimate premium experience where they can stream the company’s flagship weekly TV show and tune into exciting pay-per-view events, view TNA’s full archive, get exclusive original content and wrestler-created series, and even have the chance to interact with some of TNA’s top stars.

TNA+ will cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year for access to TNA’s full video library and live events. The company’s four tentpole pay-per-view events (Hard To Kill, Rebellion, Slammiversary, Bound For Glory) will not be included in that tier, called the “Special Attraction” membership. For access to those events, the video library, and live events, users will need to shell out $219.99 annually for the “World Championship” tier.

Since 2019, the IMPACT Wrestling streaming service has been known as Impact Plus, providing access to the TNA video library and live events. Subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $71.99 per year.

Partnering with Endeavor Streaming might raise some eyebrows. The company is owned by Endeavor, which also serves as the majority owner of WWE and UFC. But despite those ties, Endeavor Streaming powers the streaming services for many companies, including the UFC, UEFA, and the NWSL. Impact Plus is powered by Brightcove, which has partnerships with MLS and the NHL.

