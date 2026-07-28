Credit: ESPN / The CW

ESPN Unlimited is starting to come alive with new partnerships and features ahead of the fall football season.

On Monday, the comprehensive streaming platform of the worldwide leader in sports finally turned the switch on for YouTube TV subscribers to fully access. That move came after almost a year of YTV customers waiting for ESPN’s promise to come true: everyone with access to the network would be able to watch Unlimited programming from launch. However, after a brutal carriage dispute and technical delays, that activation has finally happened in time for WWE SummerSlam.

Another stage of development from ESPN is coming on the content side. After an initial announcement in April that ESPN would partner with The CW to bring their sports lineup to ESPN Unlimited, we now have an official launch date for the partnership. The CW Sports lineup will make its debut on the platform on Aug/ 4, according to a network announcement.

Over 800 hours of live sports and entertainment from The CW will be available on ESPN Unlimited, including additional WWE programming in the weekly NXT shows. Also included is the NASCAR O’Reilly Series and the network’s library of college football action.

While there aren’t any sporting events likely to be transformative for ESPN Unlimited, it’s a nice pickup to continue building out the platform and offering more content to subscribers.

Ahead of the launch in 2025, ESPN executives touted their hopes that the DTC streaming platform could become the “Netflix of sports” and be more of a one-stop-shop for the needs of every sports fan. ESPN hasn’t been shy in seeking partners that could boost their streaming portfolio, even dating back to the failed Venu Sports endeavor with Fox Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The CW has built out a decent niche in the sports media landscape. And while their portfolio isn’t going to immediately make ESPN Unlimited a central hub for sports fans, it’s at least a step in that direction.