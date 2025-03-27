A MLB.TV network error image on March 27, 2025. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Thursday marked MLB’s Opening Day for 2025. But it was not a banner day for their MLB.tv streaming package, which saw hordes of people referencing its technical issues on X. Here’s a small selection of the many complaints (including one from actual Mets’ player Tyler Zuber, currently on their 40-man roster but with their Triple-A team):

Can’t watch opening day on @mlb.tv Unbelievable… — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) March 27, 2025

I’m going to go berserk. https://t.co/MeCB6EZYjk — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) March 27, 2025

https://t.co/8Sy4xPANBG not working on Opening Day is a 25/10 on the That Can’t Happen Scale — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 27, 2025

So https://t.co/ff7u13tkuz is just broken on Opening Day💀 You can’t make this stuff up😂 Major League Baseball nailing it again👍 pic.twitter.com/njQvHP4v3C — Ryan Knows Ball (@RyanKnowsBall) March 27, 2025

We pay $150 to get a non-functional @MLBTV app on #OpeningDay And they wonder why baseball isn’t the “national pastime” anymore. #LFGM pic.twitter.com/DjW5dsflH0 — Fantasy Buddha (@FantasyBuddha) March 27, 2025

Everyone running to X to make sure they aren’t the only ones having problems with MLB TV: pic.twitter.com/VYdPi2dmGO — Zach (@ZPSteelers2) March 27, 2025

MLB TV not working on opening day is crazy work actually… pic.twitter.com/5554C9LBzO — 𝙼𝙹 🖤 (@MJTheGamer_) March 27, 2025

MLB TV not working on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/p3IqkUitB9 — IslandBanker (@SharpNCAA) March 27, 2025

MLB TV not working on opening day pic.twitter.com/aG4z8c2BrG — Mets Moods (@MetsMoods) March 27, 2025

The support here also seemed not great:

Yes, there’s often a higher user load on streaming services around highly-anticipated events such as Opening Day, which can lead to problems. And every broadcaster hits some form of technical issues from time to time, linear outlets and streaming platforms alike. But this is a seemingly easy-to-anticipate load, and other companies have managed to handle some much higher-demand events extremely smoothly over the past three months.

It’s perhaps inevitable that technical issues are going to show up on broadcasts, linear cable or satellite providers, and streaming platforms. But the width and breadth of complaints here suggest this was far from a small issue. And this is unfortunate timing for MLB, with it coming on one of their biggest days of the year. (Not to mention, it’s the introduction to MLB.tv for many, including those who may have just gotten it, either through a standalone subscription or through partners like T-Mobile.)

This also comes in a season where MLB and ESPN announced a messy public breakup, with the league repeatedly claiming they’re worth more and deserve more. One way to show that would be making it so people who pay for their streaming service could actually watch their product.