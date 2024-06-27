A series of international soccer friendlies held in the United States will be heading to ESPN’s networks this summer.

Per a Thursday announcement, the 2024 DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour will air across ESPN’s networks. The six-game series runs from Saturday, July 27 through Tuesday, August 6, with all matches available in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

Additionally, three of the matches will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the full schedule.

Saturday, July 27, 6 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs AC Milan at Yankee Stadium (New York, NY) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Tuesday, July 30, 7 p.m. ET: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Wednesday, July 31, 8:30 p.m. ET: AC Milan vs Real Madrid FC at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) ESPN+

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m. ET: Real Madrid FC vs FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) ESPN+

Tuesday, August 6, 7 p.m. ET: Real Madrid FC vs Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Tuesday, August 6, 7:30 p.m. ET: FC Barcelona vs AC Milan at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD) ESPN+



Both the Soccer Champions Tour and ESPN praised the agreement.

“The DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour is pleased to partner with ESPN as our exclusive U.S. media platform for all six fixtures this summer,” said Joe Carr, Commissioner of DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour. “Soccer continues to experience rapid growth throughout the U.S. and we’re excited that fans across the nation can watch the elite action of our 2024 edition across ESPN’s television and digital channels.” Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President for Programming and Acquisition at ESPN, added: “We are pleased to work with the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour for the second straight year in the United States to give fans a first look at their favorite soccer clubs ahead of the 2024-’25 campaign.”

2023 was the first year for the Soccer Champions Tour, which is backed by Sixth Street. Last year’s tour included eight clubs and aired on ESPN networks as part of its Summer Soccer Series.