The chess world is facing an unthinkable tragedy after the passing of Daniel Naroditsky.

The classic board game has a robust following around the world still today, especially on streaming platforms with top players and content creators alike amassing huge followings. GM Daniel Naroditsky was one of the most recognizable and popular thanks to his combination of exciting play, streaming, and providing commentary for top chess events like the World Championship. He had hundreds of thousands of followers on both Twitch and YouTube.

On Monday, it was announced by the Charlotte Chess Center that Naroditsky had died unexpectedly at the age of 29. No cause of death was given and the post noted that the family was asking for privacy.

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

The passing of Daniel Naroditsky rocked the chess world as scores of top players and fans paid tribute all over social media. But the tragedy strikes even deeper because of unproven cheating accusations against Naroditsky by a former world champion that clearly haunted the popular chess star.

Cheating allegations are nothing new in chess and have even taken some bizarre turns in recent years thanks to controversy between former world champion Magnus Carlsen and upstart American Hans Niemann. Given most chess content happens online, it’s also extremely difficult to know when players might be using an engine on a second screen to help their play. Given the insane accuracy of top players, a certain level of trust must be maintained.

Naroditsky was plagued by cheating accusations from former world champion Vladimir Kramnik.

Kramnik had spent the last year on a public crusade against Naroditsky, constantly calling him out on social media with allegations and casting doubt on his chess-playing abilities. He had also targeted other top players in the chess world. In fact, Chess.com shut down Kramnik’s blog in December 2023 amidst a storm of cheating allegations, concluding, “In the vast majority of cases, we found his accusations baseless.” But Naroditsky was a central focus of his fury, even threatening legal action. Making it all the more tragic is that Naroditsky said Kramnik was one of his “heroes” that he looked up to as a young player.

A year ago in October 2024, Naroditsky answered Kramnik’s allegations in a YouTube video and defended himself against them. He achieved the Grandmaster title in 2013 and was known as one of the top speed chess players in the world. In fact, he finished tied for first place at the 2024 World Blitz Championship, only missing out on the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. The fact that Daniel Naroditsky had that kind of performance in an over-the-board tournament should have silenced all doubters.

The constant dark cloud surrounding him certainly had an effect on Daniel Naroditsky. He stepped back from commentating duties several months ago and his videos and streams became more infrequent. Just a few days before his death, he had returned to a chess stream that was titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?”

Even during that stream he referenced the effect that the accusations have had on him, saying “The problem is ever since the Kramnik stuff, people assume the worst of intentions. Why did he end the stream? Suddenly start playing well, know what I mean? The issue is just the lingering effect of it.”

And just a few days later, the man known as “Danya” was gone, leaving the chess community shaken and paying tributes to one of the most popular figures in the sport. Others in the chess world turned their ire towards Vladimir Kramnik. Hikaru Nakamura, the world’s second ranked player and another target of his accusations, gave a profanity-laced response when referring to him.

This is absolutely devastating. Danya was an amazing friend and role model not only for myself, but for so many in the chess community. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. You’ll be dearly missed, Danya. Rest in peace. https://t.co/TKtxYCqAcC — Eric Rosen (@IM_Rosen) October 20, 2025

I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Danya

Every time I logged into https://t.co/CtoOW8MH9p, I would see his challenge for a game , It’s hard to believe that I won’t see it anymore. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/fJar2vgSsP — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) October 21, 2025

It’s difficult to come to terms with the news we heard yesterday. Danya was so loved in the chess world. He was incredibly talented, as a chess player and also as a teacher, writer, and commentator. His passion for chess shone through when he was commentating and when he was… — Fabiano Caruana (@FabianoCaruana) October 21, 2025

The outpouring of love for Danny and the countless testimonials to the impact of his friendship, kindness, and love of chess from so many say more about the magnitude of this terrible loss than I ever could. A bright star forever in the sky. RIP. https://t.co/XVjqWOvfbS — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 21, 2025

It’s a devastating series of events for the chess world that will hopefully lead to some serious introspection into how players treat one another and the very real-life impact that a social media campaign against someone can bring. Daniel Naroditsky will be fondly remembered and cherished for the joy he brought to chess and his passing is a tragedy for all those who shared in that joy with him.