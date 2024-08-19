NESN 360 showing an old game Sunday. (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)

Something went quite wrong with NESN’s over-the-top streaming product NESN 360 Sunday. That came during the Boston Red Sox’s clash with the Baltimore Orioles, which saw Kutter Crawford starting for Boston and Albert Suárez there for Baltimore. But, during the seventh inning of that game, with the Orioles up 4-0 and Red Sox reliever Bailey Horn on the mound, the streaming feed of that game kept cutting back to the first inning of Friday’s game between the teams, which featured Cooper Criswell and Corbin Burnes as the starters:

NESN 360 subscribers went on a wild ride during Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles broadcast. ⚾️📺😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫https://t.co/TVkLqJwepC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2024

Cue the Mike Francesa “Is that a new report or an old report?” memes. (To be fair, he’s not the only person to accidentally report old things as new.)

At any rate, AA confirmed that this didn’t happen on the linear TV feed of NESN, but only on NESN 360. And that’s certainly far from ideal for that 2022-launched streaming service, which costs $29.99 a month.

Technical difficulties certainly happen on linear TV as well, as they have on NESN in the past and as they did on some ABC affiliates during a WNBA broadcast Sunday. But a streaming-only glitch is not a great advertisement to try and get people to buy a direct-to-consumer product. (Red Sox fans might have preferred Friday’s game, though, as they won that one 12-10, but fell 4-2 to the Orioles Sunday.)

