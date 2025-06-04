Photo Credit: MLB.TV/FanDuel Sports Network West.

Some MLB fans who tuned in to watch Tuesday night’s game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers saw part of a game roughly 3,000 miles away.

Shortly before the first pitch from Dodger Stadium, the SNY broadcast was recapping the 2024 NLCS, which took place between the two teams and ended with the Dodgers winning Game 6 at home to clinch the series. But right after showing the final out, the feed abruptly cut to Fenway Park for the FanDuel Sports Network West broadcast of the game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox.

It took several minutes for the issue to be fixed. By the time the feed returned to SNY, Pete Alonso, New York’s No. 4 hitter, was batting with two outs and a runner on in the top of the first inning.

Notably, the issue seemed to be confined to the MLB.tv stream of SNY’s broadcast. Other SNY viewers didn’t seem to experience the same problem.

This is not the first time that MLB.tv has experienced a glitch this year. On Opening Day, fans from around the league complained of not being able to watch their favorite teams for several minutes.

Several fans made their frustrations known on Tuesday, as well.

