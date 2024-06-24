image via Texas Athletics/Longhorn Network

While the linear Longhorn Network operated by ESPN is shutting down with Texas’ move to the SEC, the Longhorn Network brand will continue to live on as a free streaming service.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Texas is launching TexasSports.com/LHN of the Longhorn Network on July 1 in partnership with Endeavor Streaming and Learfield. This version of Longhorn Network will exist as a free streaming service and will include “original content, live coaches shows and other historic footage and content.”

Texas also announced the news on Monday.

The live games that previously aired on the linear Longhorn Network are being absorbed into SEC Network.

Endeavor Streaming provides the back-end tech for the service, which will be staffed by four employees from Learfield along with Texas’ creative team.

Endeavor Streaming, which has been used as a back-end technology for streaming efforts by European soccer giants, presented a baseline operating platform in which a new-look LHN could run. Learfield Studios, meanwhile, will help staff the venture with four full-time employees that will work in conjunction with Texas’ in-house creative team to develop branded content for Longhorn fans. Learfield will also handle advertising and sponsorship sales. “About 40% of people get their content through streaming,” said Texas AD Chris Del Conte. “Having that available and having shoulder programming around all of our games, the ability to show coaches shows, replays, everything that’s within the new, exciting move to the SEC, putting that on a streaming platform was just something we really felt passionate about.”

The decision to make the new Longhorn Network free and loaded with branded content was by design, a contrast from the subscription streaming services launched by other schools.

This version of LHN, too, Learfield CEO & President Cole Gahagan noted, will be centered on branded content as opposed to the subscription concept other schools have attempted. “Longhorn Network certainly stands on its own in terms of its brand equity and its history,” Gahagan said. “But the framework of what we’re building there — a constant flow of unique content to fans, that often includes student athletes and is branded with the participation of brand partners — that’s the multimedia rights model of the future.”

While the linear Longhorn Network has been the butt of jokes for years due to its lack of marquee live content, rebranding a Texas digital channel with exclusive content as the Longhorn Network makes all the sense in the world.

Longhorn Network launched in 2011 and immediately became a lightning rod for controversy, both within the Big 12 and the college athletics world. It eventually became a casualty of college football’s realignment process, much as the Pac-12 Networks were.

[SBJ]