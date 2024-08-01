A graphic for FloSports’ ADCC coverage. (FloGrappling.)

Later this month, grapplers from around the world and more than 12,000 fans are expected to be at the ADCC World Championships in Las Vegas. FloSports has the rights to that Aug. 15-18 event, which will stream exclusively on FloGrappling, and they announced their coverage plans Thursday. Those include a 24/7 ADCC channel, plus famed UFC fighter and MMA commentator Kenny Florian hosting FloZone whip-around coverage. Here’s a video they released on that:

And here’s more from a release:

This month, the greatest grapplers in the world will descend on Las Vegas to go head-to-head at the T-Mobile Arena in front of more than 12,000 fans during the 2024 ADCC World Championships in a unique three-mat format, and FloSports will be there to cover every part of the action across its FloGrappling channels as never before. The unprecedented coverage includes the launch of a 24/7 ADCC channel, all-new original series and interviews, extensive social programming, onsite activations, and five different streaming channels featuring expert commentary live from the show floor. Coverage of the 2024 ADCC World Championships will begin on August 15 and stream exclusively on FloGrappling. The 2024 ADCC World Championships is the first ever to feature one grappler facing two separate Superfights with the sport’s most popular athlete, Gordon Ryan, going head-to-head with last year’s ADCC Absolute Champion, Yuri Simoes, followed by his longtime rival and 2017 ADCC Absolute Champion, Felipe Pena. This year’s event will also be the biggest stage for professional women’s grappling, expanding from two weight classes to three. Last year’s champion, Amy Campo, and 17-year-old phenom, Helena Krevar, will lead the charge alongside Jasmine Rocha, Bianca Basilio, Ana Carolina Vieira, and Nathiely de Jesus. A full list of athletes can be found here. As part of its coverage, FloSports will produce and stream more than 200 hours of grappling content over the coming weeks and throughout the most exciting submission tournament on Earth – the most content programmed by FloSports since it began covering the event in 2017. The coverage will provide expert insights from the FloGrappling team and intimate looks at the top competitors in the sport. …ADCC Worlds FloZone Channel – Each mat at ADCC will feature dedicated commentary and fans will be able to catch all the best action with the FloGrappling FloZone – a whip-around coverage stream hosted by former UFC star Kenny Florian, highlighting the best match-ups and highlights from the event. Additionally, a Portuguese FloZone channel will focus on the best Brazilian athletes, featuring Portuguese graphics and commentary by Demian Maia, Victor Doria, and Carlos Arthur Junor. Expert English commentary will come from legends of the sport, including professional grapplers and analysts Riccardo Ammendolia, Jimmy Smith, Braulio Estima, Shawn Wiliams, Jake Watson, and Jay Regalbuto.

Grappling’s received a lot of discussion lately, with UFC president Dana White particularly critical of some elements of it and suggesting some grappling-focused fighters like Muhammad Mokaev won’t be brought back. But for those who do particularly like grappling, this looks like an event to check out, and it’s certainly notable to have Florian hosting something here for FloSports again.

There will be lots of other ways to watch through FloGrappling as well, including a free 24/7 ADCC channel, an all-access series, a interactive rewatch of the 2022 championships hosted by Nicholas Meregali, and more. Events here start with the Las Vegas Open on Aug. 15 at noon Eastern, with the main event beginning Aug. 17 at noon Eastern.