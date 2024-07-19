‘The Rich Eisen Show’ is expanding its distribution, with its last two hours each day set to also air on ReachTV.

The ReachTV network, focused on hotel and airport screens, has struck some major sports content deals over the years. Their latest is with The Rich Eisen Show. In addition to that show’s current video distribution on The Roku Channel and radio distribution through Westwood One, its last two hours (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, Monday-Friday) are now also headed to ReachTV’s free ad-supported streaming television network, which includes screens in more than 500,000 hotel rooms and more than 2,400 airport gates and 750 other airport venues and boasts more than 50 million monthly viewers. Here’s more on that from a release:

Now in its tenth year, both Eisen and the show have received multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Personality/Studio Host and Outstanding Studio Show-Daily. The Rich Eisen Show originates out of El Segundo, CA and features an incredible mix of sports, humor, and pop culture. The Rich Eisen Show streams free on The Roku Channel. …“When we talk about the programming we want to bring to our audiences, this is exactly it,” said ReachTV Founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. “The Rich Eisen Show has proven to bring in guests that rival any daytime and late-night talk show that includes longer interviews that often break news while allowing the talent to share things that you wouldn’t hear on other formats. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Rich Eisen Show gain more reach thanks to ReachTV, which I’ve watched myself for years,” said Rich Eisen. “It’s a perfect distribution partner for all the show’s fans on the go to make sure they never miss a beat.”

Some of the many previous ReachTV deals include a short-form series with trailblazing NFL coach Dr. Jen Welter, a partnership with the Harlem Globetrotters, a NFL preview series with Bleav talent, a team-up to show LIV Golf’s Friday events, and a deal for NFL national games. But, apart from those NFL games, much of what they’ve done has been highly focused on short-form content rather than longer shows.

Still, Eisen’s show might fit in there with its regular mix of guests from a variety of areas of life. And while the whole show runs from noon-3 p.m. Eastern each day from Monday to Friday, there are plenty of moments from it that can stand out on their own, as seen with its success on social platforms such as YouTube and X/Twitter. We’ll see how this deal works out for them and ReachTV.