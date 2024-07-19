The ReachTV network, focused on hotel and airport screens, has struck some major sports content deals over the years. Their latest is with The Rich Eisen Show. In addition to that show’s current video distribution on The Roku Channel and radio distribution through Westwood One, its last two hours (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, Monday-Friday) are now also headed to ReachTV’s free ad-supported streaming television network, which includes screens in more than 500,000 hotel rooms and more than 2,400 airport gates and 750 other airport venues and boasts more than 50 million monthly viewers. Here’s more on that from a release:
Now in its tenth year, both Eisen and the show have received multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Personality/Studio Host and Outstanding Studio Show-Daily. The Rich Eisen Show originates out of El Segundo, CA and features an incredible mix of sports, humor, and pop culture. The Rich Eisen Show streams free on The Roku Channel.
…“When we talk about the programming we want to bring to our audiences, this is exactly it,” said ReachTV Founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. “The Rich Eisen Show has proven to bring in guests that rival any daytime and late-night talk show that includes longer interviews that often break news while allowing the talent to share things that you wouldn’t hear on other formats.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Rich Eisen Show gain more reach thanks to ReachTV, which I’ve watched myself for years,” said Rich Eisen. “It’s a perfect distribution partner for all the show’s fans on the go to make sure they never miss a beat.”