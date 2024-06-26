Jen Welter coaching with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. (Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports.)

Over the years, ReachTV has struck some interesting content deals. That traveler-focused free ad-supported streaming television network, seen on more than 3,150 screens across 90 airports and in more than 500,000 hotel rooms across North America, has specific deals with everyone from the NFL to the ACC to the Drone Racing League. And now, they’ve signed a deal for an exclusive short-form series First and Goals from Dr. Jen Welter, who became the first woman to coach in the NFL as a defensive coaching intern for the Arizona Cardinals during their 2015 training camp and preseason.

The series will be comprised of three-minute episodes, and will feature Welter talking about her personal experiences to motivate viewers to reach their own goals. Here’s more on that from a release:

With her unique perspective as the first female coach in the NFL, Dr. Welter shares powerful stories and practical advice, encouraging viewers to tackle challenges head-on and achieve their goals. “ReachTV’s programming mission is to uplift and inspire, and there are few people more inspiring than Dr. Jen Welter,” said ReachTV Founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. “First & Goals series will give viewers an insider’s look into Dr. Jen’s life as a coach and a player, and with a touch of positive motivation for their own personal journeys.” “I am thrilled to partner with ReachTV to bring First & Goals to travelers everywhere,” said Dr. Jen Welter. “This series is a celebration of resilience, determination, and the power of positivity. Each three-minute episode is designed to inspire and uplift viewers, encouraging them to face their own challenges with confidence, perseverance, and yes, humor. Whether you’re waiting at an airport gate or relaxing in a hotel room, I hope these stories motivate you to tackle your goals head-on and embrace the journey ahead.”

A notable focus with many of ReachTV’s deals has been about this kind of short-form content, which can appeal to those walking from gate to gate or without enough time to watch a full show. A deal they struck last month with the Harlem Globetrotters, covering player introductions, four-point shots, trick shots, and other highlights, is a good example of that. And this series of inspirational videos from a notable figure like Welter seems to fit in with that as well. We’ll see how it works out for them.