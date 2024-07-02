Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

EverPass Media, the joint venture formed by the NFL and RedBird Capital last year to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial accounts, is expanding its reach a bit more.

On Tuesday, EverPass announced the acquisition of UPshow, a commercial marketing platform. The acquisition allows UPshow’s customers to “have the option to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever starting with the upcoming 2024 NFL season.”

EverPass and UPshow previously partnered to distribute the Peacock Sports Pass to its customers. Last summer, EverPass and NBC announced a deal to distribute live sports events airing on Peacock to bars and restaurants.

Here’s more on the EverPass acquisition of UPshow from a release:

Derek Chang, EverPass Executive Chairman, said, “Just over a year ago we launched EverPass with a mission of creating the preeminent live sports and entertainment media platform built specifically for commercial establishments. Today’s announcements mark two important steps towards that goal. Adding UPshow’s impressive technology stack to our existing and growing content library gives us the infrastructure to continue to scale our business model and innovate around the out-of-home viewing experience while also giving business owners complete control of their entertainment content. We’re also glad to welcome Mark Shapiro and TKO to EverPass, whose leadership and expertise will support our continued growth as we look to be at the forefront of the shifting sports, media and entertainment ecosystem.” Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer, added, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, we’re seeing the true value of premium content. Having access to this content – and knowing how to monetize it with creative and engaging experiences – is essential to growing businesses as well as fanbases, which is what makes EverPass a vital partner for operators and rightsholders. We’re excited that through this acquisition, commercial businesses will now be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever.”

EverPass was founded thanks in part to Sunday Ticket’s move from DirecTV to YouTube TV. That shift forced the NFL to look into alternative means to distribute Sunday Ticket to commercial accounts like bars and restaurants after an exclusive commercial deal with DirecTV (or another company) couldn’t be reached. Eventually, EverPass and DirecTV reached a non-exclusive distribution deal for Sunday Ticket, which allows other companies to negotiate their own deals with EverPass.

Additionally, EverPass announced an investment from TKO Group, the owner of the UFC and WWE.

[Business Wire]