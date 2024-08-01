image via EverPass

Spectrum Business customers will now have access to more sports packages this fall.

Per a Thursday announcement, EverPass Media and Charter have agreed to a deal allowing Spectrum Business customers to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass for its establishments.

“We know how important it is for small business customers to have access to a broad portfolio of sports content so their patrons can watch all their favorite live events,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. “The combination of NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass and our new Sports Fan TV tier means we can offer businesses a sports solution that includes almost all NFL games, college football, and professional basketball, hockey, baseball, soccer and more.” […] “We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Business as our first official channel partner,” said Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer. “EverPass was founded with the goal of innovating the out-of-home sports and entertainment viewing experience while also empowering business owners to have complete control of the content their customers desire. This strategic relationship allows us to tap into Spectrum Business’ extensive network and expand access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass for commercial establishments, further positioning EverPass as the preeminent live sports and entertainment content platform for businesses across the U.S.”

Additionally, Spectrum Business will carry Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts again this season. The company offers a package of sports channels, dubbed Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV, to new customers for $79.99 per month for their first year or $59.99 per month for their first year when bundled with another service.

Spectrum Business is the “first official channel partner” of EverPass, a joint venture formed by the NFL and RedBird Capital in 2023 to sell NFL Sunday Ticket (and other sports content) to commercial accounts. EverPass and NBC agreed to a deal last August allowing the company to sell Peacock sports content to commercial accounts. Last month, EverPass acquired a company called UPshow, with which it previously agreed to a distribution deal for Peacock, allowing the company’s clients to stream Sunday Ticket this season.

