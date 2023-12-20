To close out 2023, ESPN has launched its first free ad-supported television (FAST) channel. It’s not a channel of live SportsCenter or NFL highlights, though; it’s ESPN8: The Ocho.

"It's a bold strategy, Cotton!" ESPN8: The Ocho is now ESPN's first FAST channel Watch a variety of seldom seen sports 24/7, through the ABC app & https://t.co/nMlrx26VjW pic.twitter.com/FkWkrujPJk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 20, 2023

The Ocho can be watched 24/7 on the ABC app and on ABC.com.

ESPN8: The Ocho is normally a once-a-year event for ESPN, typically in August, featuring “seldom seen sports” including axe-throwing, cornhole, and table hockey, among other sports. It’s a fun off-brand departure from the Very Serious Sports Talk and Highlights on ESPN networks year-round.

And as a FAST channel, it’s perfect. You’re probably not going to go out of your way to watch something like cornhole live, but if it’s on in the background, maybe you’ll pay attention to it. The content featured on ESPN8: The Ocho is so different from what you see daily on most sports networks and could be a great escape from focusing on current sports happenings.

This also seems like the ideal start for ESPN’s foray into FAST channels. Shows like First Take or Pardon the Interruption bring in viewers by the bucketload, but they focus on current events. Who would actually enjoy watching a First Take FAST channel and rewatching debates from April about last year’s NBA Playoffs? It doesn’t seem like a fit at all.

However, there are several ESPN properties that would work well as FAST channels. The old ESPNEWS, featuring nothing but SportsCenter, would work perfectly as we’ve seen with CBS Sports HQ. An all 30 for 30 channel would be like catnip to those who enjoy sports documentaries. Even some older, evergreen ESPN content would work well as maybe a re-imagined ESPN Classic. Just give us hours upon hours of shows like Beg, Borrow, and Deal, Cheap Seats, Dream Job, Stump the Schwab, and Two Minute Drill. Maybe another documentary/feature/reporting channel with episodes of E60, Outside the Lines, and SC: Featured could work well.

There is no shortage of possibilities for ESPN in the FAST department going forward. Now that one channel has launched, who knows how many more could come?