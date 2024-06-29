Nov 11, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; New Jersey/New York Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger (11) at a press conference after the NWSL Championship against OL Reign at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is adding another show to its lineup of studio soccer programming, and this one will focus on the women’s game.

Futbol W will debut on Tuesday, July 23 on ESPN2 at 9:30 p.m. and will also air on ESPN+. Future episodes will exclusively air on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET each Tuesday and be available on demand. The show will be hosted by USWNT veteran and ESPN analyst Ali Krieger and long-time ESPN soccer host Sebastian Salazar.

ESPN VP of Production Manny de la Fe touted the addition of Futbol W to ESPN’s lineup.

“We are pleased to launch Futbol W amid the popularity and excitement around women’s sports, which is at an all-time high in the United States,” said Manny de la Fe, Vice President of Production, ESPN. “Futbol W will inform, entertain, and showcase the incredible athletes to sports fans. It will be our signature news and analysis studio program – a weekly one-stop destination for fans to get their need-to-know insight about women’s soccer.”

In addition to Krieger and Salazar, Futbol W is expected to include appearances from ESPN’s lineup of reporters and analysts, including Lianne Sanderson, Jeff Kassouf, Jenn Hildreth, Cristina Alexander, Natalia Astrain, Lizzy Becherano, Alexis Nunes, and Julia Headley, among others.

Futbol W will include interviews, highlights, analysis, and discussion about the women’s game, focusing on the United States, Mexico, and Concacaf players based in Europe.