The Warriors-Grizzlies game came down to the wire but those who had Sling TV may have had difficulty watching the end. It was revealed by Phillip Swann of @TVAnswerMan that multiple Sling TV users were reporting that the Warriors-Grizzlies feed went down in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Seeing multiple reports from Sling TV users that their NBA playoff game was cut off today midway through the fourth quarter. — The TV Answer Man (@TVAnswerMan) May 1, 2022

Sure enough there were multiple tweets, many directed at Sling’s Twitter accounts, that the feed cut out with about five minutes left in the game.

Amazing how @Sling is advertising itself as "the best way to watch the NBA playoffs" and then the stream for Warriors/Grizzlies cuts off with five minutes left. Technology! — Tate Williams (@TateJW) May 1, 2022

@Sling this is unacceptable. It was the middle of the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/5PyYkq5Dis — Anthony (@sandmannzzz) May 1, 2022

@Sling why on earth would the warriors/grizzlies game just stop streaming w/ like 5 minutes left?! Streaming the NBA playoffs is literally the only reason I paid for the service…. — Neil Olsen (@theneilcave) May 1, 2022

hey @Sling love the great price on watching the @NBA, just one small suggestion, when watching the games live on @espn 3 the games cut off after the game goes over the allotted time . . . not that big of a deal, you can just go back & it will play, but might be worth fixing . . . — skyler lights sounds ? (@skylightssounds) May 1, 2022

Sling TV doesn’t have local channels (except for Fox and NBC in certain markets) so this isn’t as simple as watching ABC. Instead, if Sling TV subscribers have the orange package, they’ll have access to ESPN3 which simulcasts sporting events if they’re on ABC. It’s an effective workaround if you’re only interested in watching sports on ABC. When it’s operational.

For Sunday’s outage, the most common complaint was that the broadcast stopped when the game went over its original time slot. With Bucks-Nets running late and the lengthy review process for Draymond Green’s ejection, it’s not a surprise that Warriors-Grizzlies went late as well.

The @slinganswers Twitter account was suggesting users log into WatchESPN or the ESPN app with their Sling credentials so while it was inconvenient, it was a solution nonetheless.

