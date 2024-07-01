image via Comcast

Comcast has unveiled another skinny bundle of channels, this one aimed at Spanish-language Xfinity internet customers.

On Monday, the company announced a new service called NOW TV Latino, which includes more than 25 Spanish-language streaming channels and access to Peacock Premium for $10 per month.

Included channels include Estrella News, Caracol Televisión, CentroAméricaTV, WAPA America and various Telemundo free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels like Noticias Telemundo Ahora (24/7), Telemundo Noticias Florida, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias California, and Telemundo Noticias Noreste.

Comcast VP of Multicultural Strategy, Operations & Community Engagement José Velez Silva touted the new package in a statement.

“As we continue our focus on providing unique experiences, differentiated products and bring value to Hispanic consumers, NOW TV Latino provides great Spanish-language and English-language content at an affordable price for Hispanic viewers with a wide variety of tastes and interests, with no fees or contracts,” said José Velez Silva, VP, Multicultural Strategy, Operations & Community Engagement. “NOW TV Latino is easy to add to any Xfinity broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network.”

Additionally, Comcast is allowing NOW TV Latino customers to bundle the product with some of its other streaming offerings, including the StreamSaver bundle that adds Netflix and Apple TV+ and NOW TV, which adds over 40 streaming channels.

Continuing to add contract-free, affordable options for customers is a smart move from Comcast, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the company continuing along this path going forward. It’s also smart to include Peacock Premium in these offerings, further bolstering the subscriber numbers for that service.