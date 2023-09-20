Streaming company Caffeine launched five years ago, but has hit some remarkable milestones recently. In particular, they’ve been working with the World Surf League, and this month saw them broadcast the WSL Rip Curl Finals for the first time. They drew more than 5.2 million total views for that, and that comes as part of a recent overall run that’s seen them cross 40 million monthly active users.

The Rip Curl Finals saw Carolina Marks and Filipe Toledo claim the 2023 WSL World Titles. The 21-year-old Marks is the first goofy-footed female surfer to claim that title since Chelsea Georgenson in 2005, and just the fourth woman to become a WSL champion in the last 16 years. Meanwhile, Toledo claimed his second-straight title on the men’s side, becoming the first Brazilian ever to do so and the first back-to-back winner since John John Florence in 2016 and 2017.

Caffeine launched their partnership with the WSL in June 2023 with live coverage of the 2023 Surf City El Salvador Pro. Since then, they’ve aired shoulder content, event highlights, and full main event live streams of events including the Corona Open and the Shiseido Tahiti Pro.

Since their 2018 founding, Caffeine has received significant investments from companies including Fox, Andreessen Horowitz, and Greylock Partners. And they’ve dove into the action sports space extensively recently, with partnerships there including the X Games, the Dew Tour, the snowboarding Natural Selection Tour, the skateboarding Berrics tour, the parkour/free-running TMPST, and more. We’ll see what they do in the action space and beyond going forward.