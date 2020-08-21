A month after adding six RSNs that did not have much of a streaming footprint, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now have added what is being reported as the last RSN that didn’t have a digital footprint.

The Streamable reports that Denver-centric Altitude has been added to AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now in local markets. Though like the RSNs added last month, Altitude is only available on either the Choice or Max packages, which run between $64.99 and $80 per month.

The timing on Altitude being added is somewhat unfortunate, as the Nuggets and Avalanche have no regular season games left and the National Lacrosse League cancelled the rest of their season (affecting the Colorado Mammoth). But hey, the return of MLS means that in-market Colorado Rapids fans have a streaming option to watch all of their team’s games.

Altitude has been plagued by carriage disputes over the last year. At the start of last September, the RSN was dropped on DirecTV, Dish, and Comcast, with DirecTV (owned by AT&T) eventually coming to an agreement with the network at the end of October. However, Altitude filed an anti-trust suit against Comcast in November, which was allowed to move forward in the spring.

The Denver/Colorado market is a two RSN region. The second RSN is the home of the Colorado Rockies, along with the Jazz in Utah and the Golden Knights in Nevada. In an interesting quirk, that RSN is the AT&T-owned AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which was one of the six added to AT&T TV a month ago.

